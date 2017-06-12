Forza 7 on PC is the way it was meant to be played

Forza Motorsport 7 might be the third-game in the driving-simulator series to come to PCs, but it’s shaping up to be the best version of the game to play. We learned as much on the PC Gaming Show stage at E3 2017.

For one thing, on PC, you’ll be able to play Forza 7 at 60fps in HDR Ultra 4K as well as through an ultra-wide 21:9 monitor.

Of course, for users who don’t own a monster rig, Turn 10 is also tuning Forza 7 to run well with just mid-range CPUs and even parts that don’t meet the minimum spec.

With Forza 7 being released on Windows 10 and Xbox One X, console and PC players will finally be able to compete with each other through CrossPlay.

Forza 7 on PC also includes full support for mouse and keyboard as well as a variety of peripherals. Turn 10 promises users can plug in practically any wheel whether they were designed for PC or PlayStation – even Guitar Hero peripherals will work as a control method.

To find out more about Forza 7 including its 700-car roster and realistic driving engine, be sure to check out our hub page for the game .