Dell takes aim at gamers on a budget with a new Inspiron gaming laptop

Although Dell owns an entire gaming hardware division in the shape of Alienware, it has always produced one gaming laptop of its own. Now, going into 2017, the company is introducing a unique Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming series notebook.

The newest Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming, rolling out at CES 2017, looks unlike any other Dell laptop or gaming notebook in the world. With a slanted 'squircle' shape, this 15- and 14-inch laptop cuts a very unique silhouette and it’s not just for looks.

The pitched ends of the laptop help with cooling by reducing the amount of noise from high airflow. The Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming is also designed to pull air from both the front and bottom sides while pushing heat out the back. Additionally, two speakers fire out of the notebook’s front lip, while an underside subwoofer fills in the bass.

Looks aside, Dell’s latest gaming laptop can be configured with the latest gaming components including quad-core Kaby lake Intel Core i5 and i7 HQ-series processors. Graphics tops out with a Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti, but users will be able to configure their system with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and an UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Anti-Glare LED Backlit Display.

The Dell Inspirion 15 7000 Gaming comes with a starting price of $799 (about £650, AU$1,110) and will be first available on January 5.

On the same day, Alienware will also launch a Kaby Lake refresh across all its laptops. With the new 7th-generation Intel HQ-series processors, the Alienware 13 will start at $999 (about £810, AU$1,385), then $1,199 (about £970, AU$1,660) for the Alienware 15 and lastly the Alienware 17 priced at $1,349 (about £1,095, AU$1,870).