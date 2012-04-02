Qualcomm prepares quad-core S4 chips

Qualcomm is readying a new quad-core version of its Snapdragon S4 chip destined for Windows 8 laptops which will go head-to-head with Intel's slim ultrabooks.

Qualcomm's vice president, Rob Chandok, claims that the new S4 chips will feature in laptops that will make even the MacBook Air and ultrabooks self-conscious about their weight.

"We think [they will be] much lighter than what Intel calls an ultrabook," Chandhok said.

The quad-core S4 will use a 28-nanometer process which promises to improve performance while increasing battery life.

It signals the blurring of boundaries between chips for mobile devices and chips for computers, with the quad-core S4 promising smaller laptops with longer battery life.

System-on-a-chip design

Using ARM-based cores, the system-on-a-chip design also houses a modem and 3D-capable graphics core.

The company has already sent prototype Windows 8 PCs with Snapdragon chips to developers.

As well as Intel, Qualcomm is in competition with other ARM-based chip manufacturers Nvidia and Texas Instruments who are also busy making chips destined for Windows 8 tablets.

Don't forget to take a look at Tech Radar's Hands on: Windows 8 review

From PC World