Cooler Master takes the modular PC case to the extreme

Cooler Master has revealed a trio of new products in its premium 'Maker' range which include a modular case, along with a CPU air cooler and power supply.

The MasterCase Maker 5 aims to let enthusiast PC builders start their rig truly from scratch by designing the case which uses what Cooler Master has dubbed its FreeForm Modular System.

Essentially, this allows you to choose and customize different internal elements and external panels, meaning that users can not only specify what they want initially, but easily upgrade parts of the case as their needs dictate in the future.

You can have up to six 140mm fans with the MasterCase Maker 5, plenty of airflow and cooling for a mid-tower, and a 280mm liquid cooling system can be ensconced in the front of the case.

Top and front door panels are fitted with a magnetic grip, and you can have a mesh panel fitted on top for more airflow if you wish. All of the case's panels are padded for noise suppression, too, helping your custom build to run more quietly. The MasterCase Maker 5 also includes click-in cages for your drives.

Going Pro

The tempered glass side panel will be the first accessory to be available with the launch of the modular case, followed by the graphics card holder.

Cooler Master has also launched the MasterAir Maker 8 which utilizes clever '3D vapor chamber' technology to achieve what the company claims is 19% better cooling of the CPU compared to a traditional copper base cooler. It also comes with custom top cover designs and red LED lights for a bit of glitz.

Finally, the company also has a PSU, the MasterWatt Maker 1200, a Titanium 94% efficiency power supply which Cooler Master claims boasts "nearly lossless efficiency" and a Silencio FP 135mm fan for quiet operation. You should also get some confidence from the seven-year warranty included with this PSU.

The MasterCase Maker 5 retails at £180 (around $260, or AU$360), with accessories costing more on top, with the MasterAir Maker 8 cooler coming in at €130 (around £102, or $147). Pricing for the PSU hasn't yet been confirmed, but all these products should be available either this month or next.