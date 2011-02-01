Sony unveils HX100V and HX9V Cyber-shot cameras

Sony has unveiled the Cyber-shot HX series cameras, with the HX100V and HX9v bringing Full HD video capture, 3D and 'intelligent sweep panorama high resolution mode'.

The higher end HX100V has a 30x optical zoom, considerably higher than the 9v's 16x zoom

Both cameras boast a 16.2MP CMOS sensor. One-touch Full HD video, "DSLR-class" high-speed autofocus, GPs/compass and 3D functionality.

That includes 3D sweep panorama and 3D still image capture to boot.

Full HD video

"The latest power-packed Cyber-shot HX100V and HX9V from Sony offer Full HD video shooting at the touch of a dedicated button," adds Sony.

"Recording video at 50 progressive frames per second (1920x1080 50p), both cameras can capture fast-moving action with exceptional smoothness and clarity."

Sony also announced a new Partyshot dock that takes photos for you – presumably while you are getting hideously drunk and don't have a steady enough hand to capture Dora getting off with Jimmy behind the giant Yucca plant.