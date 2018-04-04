Assassin’s Creed Origins will soon be a tweaker’s paradise on PC

Those who play Assassin’s Creed Origins on the PC are getting a major bonus in the form of a massive raft of customization options that allow for various parameters to be tweaked, including adding multiple animal companions and switching on ‘God Mode’.

All this will be implemented via the Animus Control Panel which Ubisoft says will go live on the PC version of the game later this month.

Simple sliders will let you adjust the maximum amount of tamed animals you can have, as well as your movement speed and underwater breathing capacity, to pluck out a few examples. You’ll also be able to play with NPC attack speed, hit points, and other variables.

In total, there will be 75 adjustable parameters across 11 broad categories, and players will be able to create their own saved set of preset parameters to share with others via a dedicated forum (three presets will come by default with the system).

Godlike powers

The screenshot even shows a God Mode, although you can already make things a lot easier for yourself by massively weakening the NPCs – while strengthening your own abilities – anyway. Alternatively, you can beef up the enemies if you want a more challenging game.

This is a pretty cool system to inject some extra longevity into the game, and it’s only arriving on the PC, underlining the platform’s credentials as the place to be when it comes to modding and tweaking games.

Ubisoft says it will share more details on the Animus Control Panel closer to launch, which as mentioned will be later in April. When it goes live, the panel will live in the Uplay Library page.

