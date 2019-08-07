AMD Processors: the best AMD CPUs in 2019

In the last few years, the AMD vs Intel battle has been heated up considerably, thanks in large part to the best AMD processors that have been Intel a run for its money. While Intel has traditionally taken the CPU crown in the past, AMD has slowly been getting to the top of the pile, even outselling Intel in the desktop space because of its Ryzen 2nd Generation chips.

AMD isn’t stopping anytime soon, either. It’s definitely looking to continue this trend with its Ryzen 3rd Generation processors, led by the Ryzen 9 3950X which will be the first 16-core processor to hit the mainstream market when it hits the streets in September. Luckily, the rest of the mainstream Zen 2 lineup is already out.

So among all the generations available right now, we gathered all the best AMD processors you can buy, from the budget Ryzen 3 2200G to the incredibly powerful Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX . We’ve tested all of these AMD processors ourselves as well, so you can be sure that you’re getting your money’s worth. We even included our exclusive price comparison tool, so you know you’re getting the best deal.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Best AMD processor

Cores: 12 | Threads: 24 | Base clock: 3.7GHz | Boost clock: 4.6GHz | L3 cache: 64MB | TDP: 105W

Incredible performance

PCIe 4.0

Included heatsink may not be enough

The Ryzen 9 3900X is the most powerul mainstream processor in AMD’s lineup – or at least it will be until the Ryzen 9 3950X comes out. Without stepping up to the HEDT market, this processor absolutely destroys everything in its path with its multi-threaded performance, beating Intel at the same price. That is, despite this chip’s single core performance, which is still marginally slower than Intel. If you’re looking for the absolute best processor money can buy on the mainstream market, you’ve found it.

Read the full review: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Best AMD processor for gaming

Cores: 6 | Threads: 12 | Base clock: 3.8GHz | Boost clock: 4.4GHz | L3 cache: 32MB | TDP: 95W

Excellent performance

Affordable

Includes a cooler

Still 6-cores

Showcasing an impressive multi-threading performance as well as competitive performance in even the most intense single-threaded applications, this mid-range chip cannot help but take the throne as the best AMD processor for gaming. And, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X doesn’t just stop there: it takes that budget-minded stage of performance to a new level, with increased IPC (instructions per clock) performance, along with a higher clock speed – while staying at the same price point.

Read the full review: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

Best AMD processor on a budget

Cores: 4 | Threads: 4 | Base clock: 3.5GHz | Boost clock: 3.7GHz | L3 cache: 4MB | TDP: 65W

Fast enough for an HTPC

Cheap

Not the fastest chip

Building a home theater PC? The trick is to find affordable parts that won’t require a lot of power. With just a 65W TDP and a very approachable price tag, the AMD Ryzen 3 2200G is, without a doubt, among the best AMD processors for HTPC builds. This is a single-threaded chip, and doesn’t have the highest clock speeds, so it’s definitely not ideal for gaming. But, at this price point, it doesn’t need to be. Plus, if you’re just playing PC games in 1080p, you should be fine.

Read the full review: AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X

Best high performance AMD processor

Cores: 16 | Threads: 32 | Base clock: 3.5GHz | Boost clock: 4.4GHz | L3 cache: 32MB | TDP: 180W

Good single-core performance

Cheap for HEDT

Runs hot

Any burgeoning PC hardware enthusiast is going to want to pay attention to this AMD processor. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950WX is probably the best intro to HEDT hardware you could ask for. It’s affordable too – for an HEDT chip, and its 4.4GHz boost clock across 16-cores and 32-threads means that it will give you formidable single and multi-threaded performance. It doesn’t come with a CPU cooler out of the box, but when you’re getting into this realm of PC hardware, you’re expected to bring your own cooler, anyway.

Read the full review: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX

Best HEDT AMD processor

Cores: 32 | Threads: 64 | Base clock: 3.0GHz | Boost clock: 4.2GHz | L3 cache: 64MB | TDP: 250W

Incredible performance

Better value than Intel

Very expensive

This is it, the big one. The Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX is the fastest of the AMD processors you can buy today, without dropping stacks on an Epyc chip. This absolute beast of a processor is furnished with 32-cores and 64-threads – not to mention, a boost clock of 4.2GHz. Combine all that with the massive 64MB of cache, and you’ve got in your hands one of the most powerful chips on the market on your hands. Just keep in mind, that with its 250W TDP, you’re going to need some serious cooling to keep temperatures in check.

Read the full review: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX

