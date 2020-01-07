AMD apologizes for Xbox Series X reveal at CES, says hardware info 'not accurate'

While most of AMD's conference at CES 2020 was devoted to showing off its upcoming CPU and GPU products, including the Ryzen 4000 series of mobile processors, the company did take a moment to discuss its work with various outside partners.

During this section, the company offered what appeared to be our first legitimate look at the upcoming Xbox Series X's rear-mounted ports, showing off dual USB Type-C and HDMI ports (indicating either HDMI passthrough or a dedicated HDMI port for audio out), along with USB 3.0, Ethernet and SPDIF digital audio ports, as reported by Windows Central.

AMD's Xbox Series X imagery is false, says Microsoft (Image credit: AMD / Windows Central)

However, all of this tantalizing Xbox Series X connectivity information has now been officially retracted, with an AMD representative confirming to Stevivor that the "imagery used during the AMD CES press conference was not sourced from Microsoft and does not accurately reflect the design or features of the upcoming console.”

AMD even went a step further, pointing out that the images in question "were taken from TurboSquid.com,” a site that hosts and sells stock 3D models from third parties.

With that official reveal apparently just fan fiction, it seems we'll just have to wait and see what Microsoft actually has in store for us when it comes to Xbox Series X's connectivity.