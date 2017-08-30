Alienware’s new 34-inch curved monitors promise seriously fluid frame rates

As well as a multitude of laptops, Dell has unleashed a pair of new Alienware 34-inch ultra-wide curved monitors on the world over at IFA.

The pricier AW3418DW is a 34-inch 21:9 aspect ratio beast with a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440, and a curvature rating of 1900R.

Read more: Alienware m15 review

You get a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 4ms response time, along with Nvidia’s G-Sync technology to help prevent any nasty stuttering and tearing which could potentially cause choppy frame rates.

The other monitor is the AW3418HW which drops the resolution to 2,560 x 1,080, but ups the refresh rate to an even quicker 160Hz, maintaining the same 4ms response time.

Again, this is a 21:9 monitor that utilizes Nvidia’s G-Sync, although in this case it has a more subtle curve of 3800R compared to its pricier sibling.

Lighting it up

Both monitors benefit from customizable AlienFX lighting (with four lighting zones) and in terms of connectivity you get an HDMI (1.4) port and DisplayPort 1.2, plus a hub of four USB 3.0 ports.

These Alienware offerings also have ultra-thin bezels which not only look classy, but also means they fit together very neatly in a multi-monitor setup (there’s a handy function that displays a grid of lines to help you perfectly align multiple screens, too).

Although if you’re going to buy more than one of these, your wallet will take quite a hammering, given that the AW3418DW starts at $1,499 (around £1,160, AU$1,880), and the AW3418HW will run to $1,199 (around £920, AU$1,500).