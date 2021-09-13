Apple event live stream: how to watch the iPhone 13 launch on September 14

Looking forward to Apple's new iPhone 13 or Apple Watch 7? You can watch these new gadgets be revealed live as the company hosts its next virtual launch event on September 14.

The 2021 Apple event starts at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (that's 1am ACT September 15 in Australia). Apple has made this a virtual event, so you'll be able to watch along while all the new gadgets are being revealed.

TechRadar will be hosting a live blog from the early hours of September 14, so we'd recommend checking back then to follow along with us. If you just want the key details on how to watch yourself, you can find those below too.

What do we expect to see tomorrow? As well as the iPhone 13 series, there are rumors of the Apple Watch 7, Apple Watch SE 2, a new iPad for 2021, the iPad mini 6, and perhaps even some word on the AirPods 3. We may also get a release date for new software upgrades, including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12 and tvOS 15.

How to watch the Apple event live stream

Apple is hosting a YouTube live stream for the iPhone 13 launch, though it'll only really start when the event does. This placeholder gives you an easy tab to bookmark, though, and you can see it above.

You can either watch the Apple event by heading over to YouTube via the above link, or simply by clicking play on the video above.

When it begins, we'll also include a link to our live blog here so you can follow along with our commentary as the event is happening.