Every Pixar movie ranked from worst to best: All 25 films, from Toy Story to Turning Red

Buying Marvel and Star Wars got the big headlines, but Disney’s multi-billion-dollar 2006 acquisition of Pixar was an equally shrewd piece of business. Few studios in the history of cinema have a hit-rate as high as the Emeryville-based animation outfit, and since Toy Story made its debut in 1995, they’ve consistently pushed the creative envelope – put simply, no other studio on the planet makes movies quite like Pixar.

This means that ranking Pixar movies is a tricky business. From WALL-E to Inside Out, Monsters, Inc to The Incredibles, the studio has consistently challenged our expectations of what’s possible in animation, playing around in multiple genres and styles. Even slightly below-par Pixar is better than most of its rivals can manage when they pull out all the stops.

The good news is that all 25 of Pixar’s films – from Toy Story through to 2022’s Turning Red – are available to watch now on Disney Plus, and with a few notable exceptions (mostly Cars-shaped) you can’t really go wrong.

And so, with the studio’s 26th release, Toy Story spin-off Lightyear, blasting its way to planet Earth tomorrow (June 17), we’ve looked back through one of the best back catalogues in Hollywood for this guide to Pixar movies ranked.

25. Cars 2 (2011)

(Image credit: Pixar)

Despite being the film that interrupted early Pixar’s run of classics, Cars’ decent box office and spectacular merchandising success made a follow-up inevitable. This sequel moves away from the small-town Americana of Radiator Springs, as NASCAR star Lightning McQueen and his tow truck chum Mater head off to the World Grand Prix, and wind up caught up in a globetrotting spy adventure. Michael Caine turns up as British spy Finn McMissile to add an extra half gallon of ’60s cool, but this is a forgettable addition to Pixar’s most middling franchise.

24. The Good Dinosaur (2015)

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Even if you removed the famous Luxo lamp from the opening titles, most Pixar movies are so easy to spot that you’d never have any doubt which studio made them. The Good Dinosaur, however, is a rare example of the sort of by-the-numbers storytelling that any animation house on the planet could have come up with.

Based in an alternative timeline where the infamous asteroid never wiped out the dinosaurs, it focuses on the relationship between a young apatosaurus farmer (yes, really), and his tiny human companion. As road trips go it’s amiable enough – and the prehistoric world looks stunning – but otherwise The Good Dinosaur is unconventionally forgettable.

23. Cars 3 (2017)

(Image credit: Pixar)

Having masqueraded as a four-wheeled James Bond in the second Cars movie, Lightning McQueen is back on home soil in this slightly improved threequel. Taking a leaf out of the Toy Story 3 user manual, the movie takes a look at what happens when the lead character has to come to terms with having a few too many miles on the clock.

For Lightning McQueen, that means reminding the new kids on the grid that he’s still got it where it counts. It’s a formulaic movie that overdoes the cameos from NASCAR stars, but it’s worth noting that Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton guest stars as an in-car voice assistant.

22. Cars (2006)

(Image credit: Pixar)

It had to come sooner or later and Pixar’s seventh movie was its first real misstep – though crucially not on the merchandising side of things, where its four-wheeled characters soon adorned many a child’s lunchbox.

Cars is essentially Michael J Fox vehicle Doc Hollywood crossed with Thomas the Tank Engine, as hotshot racer Lightning McQueen crashes into a small town, and gradually starts to reassess his priorities. Where most Pixar movies have multigenerational appeal, this one’s targeted squarely at the kids – in fact, a world populated by cars, seemingly devoid of human drivers, feels like an assault on common sense and logic.

21. Finding Dory (2016)

(Image credit: Pixar)

Between Toy Story 3 in 2010 and Toy Story 4 nine years later, nearly two thirds of Pixar’s movies were either a sequel or a prequel. This Finding Nemo follow-up effectively defines a decade when the studio’s output remained fun and watchable, yet often lacked the spark of genius that had defined its early years. In Pixar’s second dive into the deep blue sea, Dory – the loveable blue tang with short term memory loss – takes the lead, as she goes looking for her long lost parents.

The story trips along, and the supporting players (including Modern Family’s Ed O’Neill as an grumpy ‘septopus’, and Idris Elba and Dominic West as a pair of sea lions) keep things fun. Nonetheless, you can’t help feeling this is Pixar on autopilot.

20. Monsters University (2013)

(Image credit: Disney)

Pixar has made numerous sequels, but this campus comedy remains the studio’s only prequel. It’s essentially ‘When Mike Met Sully’, as the movie reveals how Monsters, Inc’s top scaring duo went from sworn enemies to firm friends.

There are a lot of laughs to be had filling an Animal House-like college with students who roar, slither and slime their way through each semester, but the stakes are never quite high enough to justify Pixar’s decision to go back to school. Ultimately Monsters University falls into the trap many other prequels have before and since – telling a story that didn’t really need to be told.

19. A Bug’s Life (1998)

(Image credit: Pixar)

The same year that Deep Impact and Armageddon vied for Earth-killing asteroid supremacy, another battle royale was taking place on a considerably smaller scale. Animated insects were a big deal in 1998 – their hard exoskeletons are easier to animate than people or animals – and both DreamWorks’ Antz and Pixar’s A Bug’s Life went underground to show ant colonies fighting back against larger predators. While considerably less accomplished than Toy Story, Pixar’s second movie is a fun, microscopic take on ¡Three Amigos!, where a troupe of circus performers become the unlikely saviors of the nest. It’s also the film that introduced the legendary ‘blooper’ reel that became a mainstay of early Pixar.

18. Brave (2012)

(Image credit: Pixar)

Brave’s hero, Merida, technically counts as a Disney Princess but – as you’d expect from Pixar – this isn’t your traditional story of handsome princes and happily ever afters. Instead, it follows the daughter of a Scottish king – the studio’s first female lead – who has rather less interest in being the perfect royal than perfecting her archery skills. When a magical mishap inadvertently turns Merida’s mom into a confused bear, the movie deftly mixes slapstick with a heartfelt examination of the relationship between teenagers and their parents – without ever quite roaring into life.

17. Onward (2020)

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Pixar sets off on a fantastical quest, but the results couldn’t be further from The Lord of the Rings if it tried. Onward is packed with Pixies, Centaurs, Manticores and other mythical creatures, but – in a reality where magic has been all-but-forgotten – the world looks suspiciously like the USA of the 21st century. It’s the story of two Elf brothers – played by Marvel regulars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt – who take their trusty steed (okay, an RV) on a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired mission to resurrect their late father. While it’s slightly bogged down in coming-of-age clichés, Onward wears its geek credentials with pride – and its unexpected, emotionally powerful final act rekindles some of the old Pixar magic.

16. Luca (2021)

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Luca doesn’t have much of a plot to speak of, but that really shouldn’t be seen as a negative. This Italian Riviera-set adventure is as much about mood as story, as two sea monster friends masquerade as humans, and set their hearts on winning a second-hand Vespa. The stakes may be unusually low for a Pixar movie, but the heartwarming coming-of-age story makes you yearn for long-hot summers spent doing nothing with your friends. And whenever the weather’s looking a tad gloomy outside, popping Luca on your TV can give you an instant dose of warm Mediterranean sun.

15. Turning Red (2022)

(Image credit: Pixar/Walt Disney Studios)

Pixar’s take on the Incredible Hulk is funny, sweet and genuinely groundbreaking. Thirteen year-old girls are rarely the focus of blockbuster movies, but Turning Red finds comedy and empathy in Chinese-Canadian Mei’s unconventional growing pains – this high-performing, straight-A kid’s world is flipped upside down after she starts turning into an oversized red panda whenever her emotions run riot.

With anime-inspired visuals and brilliantly choreographed slapstick, Domee Shi’s accomplished debut has loads of fun with Mei’s transformations. But she also finds the humanity in the bizarre situation, from beautifully drawn relationships to a genuinely positive message about choosing your own path.

14. Incredibles 2 (2018)

(Image credit: Pixar)

Every successful superhero movie needs a sequel, and writer/director Brad Bird went back to Metroville for this highly entertaining sequel. Picking up where the first movie left off – the good thing about animation is that the characters don’t age – it plunges the Parr family into an all-new adventure, where the tech-savvy Screenslaver is using mass hypnosis to take over the world. It’s a clever extension of the original that expands the roles for the kids (shapeshifting baby Jack-Jack finally gets to join the team), while embracing the fact that audiences were rather more superhero savvy than back in 2004. But the movie’s smartest move is making Holly Hunter’s Elastigirl the focus of the story – she’s so much more capable than her accident-waiting-to-happen husband, Mr Incredible.

13. Up (2009)

(Image credit: Pixar)

In most circumstances, it would be incredibly damning to say the first 12 minutes of a movie are its best. In the case of Up, however, it’s simply a massive compliment to an opening that encapsulates an entire marriage in a beautiful, dialogue-free montage. Once the inevitable tears are out of the way, there’s a spectacular gear change when lonely widower Carl Fredericksen hooks his house up to a load of helium balloons, and flies off to explore the legendary Paradise Falls, fulfilling a promise to his late wife. Featuring a stowaway boy scout, talking dogs and a bird named Kevin, it’s a gloriously offbeat take on Indiana Jones-style adventure.

12. Ratatouille (2007)

(Image credit: Disney Enterprises / Pixar Animation)

Talking animals have been a fixture in animation since Walt Disney put Mickey Mouse at the wheel of Steamboat Willie, but few cartoon critters have been quite as unlikely as Remy, a rat who longs to be a gourmet chef. Although he never communicates verbally with human BFF Linguini, the duo develop a symbiotic relationship, the rodent using subtle tugs of his partner’s hair to unleash his inner Gordon Ramsay – a process referenced across the multiverse in the recent Everything Everywhere All At Once. Ratatouille evokes a wonderful picture book Paris – you can almost smell the cooking – and the filmmakers deserve extra credit for resisting the temptation to use UB40’s ‘Rat in mi Kitchen’ on the soundtrack.

11. Soul (2020)

(Image credit: Pixar/Disney Plus)

Aspiring 40-something jazz musician falls down a manhole, dies and spends the rest of the movie trying to get home – all while contemplating where his life went wrong. Imagine the pitch meeting for this one… If anyone could pull off animated movie about midlife crises and death, however, it was going to be Monsters, Inc, Up and Inside Out director Pete Docter, and his film is predictably smart, weird and philosophical. Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey make a memorable double act as the late Joe Gardner and cynical, unassigned soul 22, on the run from the freaky talking line drawings who police the Great Before. This is Pixar’s answer to A Matter of Life and Death, and one of the boldest movies it’s ever made.

10. Finding Nemo (2003)

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Beyond the storytelling, early Pixar movies could also be defined by the way their settings and characters reflected breakthroughs in CG technology – and so, after the fur revolution of the previous year’s Monsters, Inc, Finding Nemo showed they’d also well and truly mastered water, too. Luckily, there’s more to this aquatic tale than a technical showcase, as writer/director Andrew Stanton (co-scripter on the Toy Story movies) crafted a heart-warming tale of a clownfish crossing oceans to find his missing son. It’s more sentimental than its Pixar predecessors, but that doesn’t mean it forgets the gags or fun supporting players. And unlike DreamWorks’ Shark Tale, it makes sure its fish look like fish, rather than nightmarish alien sea people.

9. Toy Story 4 (2019)

(Image credit: Disney)

Toy Story 3 was such a beautiful trilogy closer that this fourth entry in the franchise never felt strictly necessary – until we saw it. While not quite as perfectly moulded as its predecessor – to be fair, few films are – this fourquel more than justifies its existence. Although most of the regulars are relegated to supporting players – memorable new characters such as Forky and Canadian stuntman Duke Caboom (brilliantly voiced by Keanu Reeves) fill the void – Toy Story 4 gives Woody his most satisfying arc. No longer top dog in the playroom, he makes some seriously dodgy decisions as he comes to terms with his new lot in life – luckily, newly kick-ass old flame Bo Peep is on hand to help him work things out.

8. Monster’s, Inc (2001)

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Pixar riffs on the age old theme of the monster lurking under the bed, but with a twist. Where things going bump in the night are usually confined to the realms of horror, Monsters, Inc reveals that the weird and wonderful creatures who give children nightmares are just ordinary people trying to generate electricity for their civilisation. Although the first hints of a Pixar formula are starting to emerge – most notably in the decision to pit two mismatched buddies against the odds – the studio’s fourth outing is also a triumph of character design and invention. The final act’s door-hopping set-piece is a truly groundbreaking piece of action direction, while the relationship between the bear-like Sully and human kid Boo is genuinely touching.

7. Toy Story 2 (1999)

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

This bigger, more ambitious sequel ups the ante and shifts the character dynamics of its predecessor – this time it’s Buzz Lightyear who’s on a mission to bring Woody back to Andy’s playroom. The script is every bit as catchy as its predecessor, with call backs galore and plenty of sly movie references. But it also introduces the deeper themes that would become a hallmark of later entries in the franchise, as Woody contemplates a potential future as a collector’s item in a museum, and the realisation that toys don’t stay played with forever. Toy Story 2 also introduces Lightyear movie antagonist Emperor Zurg to the Buzz Lightyear mythology.

6. Coco (2017)

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

While Pixar has never even attempted to build a film around a photo-realistic human – a surefire route to the dreaded Uncanny Valley – that doesn’t mean its animators ever skimp on detail. Coco is lesson in how to transport a viewer to another world, from 12-year-old Miguel’s intricate guitar-playing to the visually stunning Land of the Dead – a spectacular afterlife populated by multiple generations of the deceased. That would all count for nothing, of course, if the film didn’t have a beautifully told story at its heart, and through Miguel’s unexpectedly uplifting adventure in the underworld, it makes you believe that death might not be so bad after all.

5. The Incredibles (2004)

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

The Iron Giant director and Simpsons vet Brad Bird was arguably ahead of his time when he satirised the superhero movie genre which – back in 2004 – was still in its infancy. The superheroics are memorable enough – the movie skilfully riffs on familiar DC/Marvel heroes in a way that won’t attract the ire of copyright lawyers – but The Incredibles comes into its own when it’s showing off its supers’ alter-egos. This movie works best as a comedy about a suburban family who just happen to be super, making their way in a society that has made their powers illegal. Bird’s brilliant retro-futuristic aesthetic only adds to his film’s timeless class.

4. Toy Story (1995)

(Image credit: Pixar)

The pioneering movie that did for CG animation what Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs had done for pen and paper remains a bona fide classic. While the animation has inevitably dated, the writing has not, thanks to an Oscar-winning script that announced Pixar’s arrival in spectacular style, while telling the world that cartoons released under the Disney banner don’t have to rely on fairytales or show tunes. Cowboy Woody and deluded Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear instantly earned a spot among cinema’s greatest double acts, and the world of animation would never be the same again.

3. WALL-E (2008)

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Lightyear isn’t Pixar’s first voyage into the worlds of sci-fi. Back in 2008, Finding Nemo director Andrew Stanton created an unflinchingly bleak future, where the human race has departed planet Earth, and a lonely robot diligently fulfills his mission to clear up the mess they left behind. Out of this very un-Disney setting comes an uplifting story of hope, as the eponymous WALL-E – effectively R2-D2 given star billing – falls in love with a futuristic science droid, and becomes the unlikely savior of humanity. Few movie studios would have dared to make a family movie as unconventional as WALL-E – even fewer would have turned it into a classic.

2. Inside Out (2015)

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Pixar was busy churning out a glut of sequels and prequels when it rolled out one of the cleverest, most original movies on its impressive resumé. Imagining a human body run by little people isn’t a new idea – it’s as likely to be seen in a commercial as in an Oscar-winning movie – but the genius of director Pete Docter’s story is the way everything makes sense within its own meticulously crafted internal logic. As five emotions take control of the adolescent Riley’s actions, the story becomes a heartfelt, relatable take on growing up – and even manages to make the death of a clownish pink elephant called Bing Bong into an incredibly poignant moment.

1. Toy Story 3 (2010)

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Having hit the target with the first two Toy Stories, it felt like a massive risk when Pixar returned to Andy’s toy box after more than a decade away. We needn’t have worried, however, because the third Toy Story is arguably the best movie the studio has ever made. In this superior threequel, Woody, Buzz and the gang find themselves relocated to a daycare center which – thanks to the iron-fist rule of a bitter old teddy bear – is more prison camp than land of make believe. The movie’s plot is as precision-engineered as you’d expect, and even manages to extend the lifespan of its Buzz Lightyear gags by resetting him to factory settings. But the real triumph is the story’s subtext about ageing and becoming surplus to requirements – few live-action movies can match Toy Story 3 when it comes to delivering pure emotional punch.