Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II gets a massive price cut for Prime Day

While the Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals are flowing thick and fast for us in Australia, there are some that are particularly worth your while. One of them is this awesome camera bundle.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II might be an ageing piece of kit, but it's still one heck of a snapper, even though the E-M10 Mark III has since replaced it. It has long been one of the most affordable mirrorless cameras around, making it a popular option amongst many.

With an excellent compact from factor, top-notch Electronic View Finder (EVF), and plenty of customisation options that you'd typically only find on a fully-fledged DSLR, it's amazing how little you'll pay for this sleek machine.

You can grab yourself the awesome Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II alongside a 14-42mm lens for the reduced price of $589, taken down from $821. This is an awesome saving of $232 on an already-affordable mirrorless camera bundle.

If you have any doubts about the quality of this camera, check out our glowing full OM-D E-M10 Mark II review. The package is available in either Black or Silver.