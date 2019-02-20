Xiaomi Mi 9 with Snapdragon 855, triple rear cameras launches in China

In an attempt to beat Samsung to the punch, Xiaomi has launched its flagship smartphone in China. The Mi 9 is powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset, has a triple camera setup and features 20W fast wireless charging. While the Mi 9 is not the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the state-of-the-art chipset, Xiaomi reaffirms that the phone would be readily available. Hence, we could say that Mi 9 is commercially the world’s first Snapdragon 855 smartphone. The Mi 9 SE, on the other hand, is the very first phone to be powered by Snapdragon 712.

With that out of the way, let’s get down to the on-paper specifications of both the phones.

Xiaomi Mi 9 specifications and price

Mi 9 features a 6.39-inch AMOLED panel which has been sourced from Samsung. It has a Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution and supports HDR playback. The phone has a 90.7% screen-to-body ratio due to the waterdrop-style notch implementation on the front. There’s a protective layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6 on the front to minimize daily wear and tear.

The phone's chassis is crafted out of 7000 series aluminum and has a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on the rear. It is 7.6mm at its thickest point and weighs around 173 grams.

Coming to the camera, the Mi 9 sports three cameras on the back and the modules are covered in Sapphire glass for added protection. The three cameras consist of a primary 48MP camera which has a Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and quad-Bayer pixel array.

The secondary 12MP camera uses a Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto sensor which has an f/2.2 aperture and 2x optical zoom. Xiaomi has also provided a wide-angle camera which makes up the third camera of the Mi 9. It has a Sony IMX481 powered 16MP sensor with a 117-degree field of view.

DxOMark has awarded the Mi 9 with 107 points which makes it the third-best camera phone in their list, only after Huawei’s Mate 2 Pro and P20 Pro.

On the front, the Mi 9 sports a 20MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

Being a Xiaomi flagship, the Mi 9 is powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset and is backed by 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB onboard storage.

The Mi 9 also supports face-unlock and features a fingerprint sensor that’s embedded into the display itself.

Xiaomi’s Mi 9 has a 3,300mAh battery to its disposal and it supports 27W fast charging via USB Type-C. The Quick Charge 4+ adapter is a separate accessory and the phone comes with an 18W charger in-the-box. In addition to that, the Mi 9 supports up to 20W fast wireless charging, a world’s first at that. The company has also launched a wireless charging pad alongside the phone.

The Mi 9 is priced starting at CNY 2,999 (~ Rs 31,700) for the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at CNY 3,299 (~ Rs 34,900). There's a China-exclusive transparent variant of the Mi 9 as well with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage which retails for CNY 3,999 (~ Rs 42,300).

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE specifications

The world’s first phone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712, the Mi 9 SE (Special Edition) features a 5.97-inch Super AMOLED display. The screen has the same waterdrop design on the front like the Mi 9 which gives it a 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The Mi 9 SE also has a fingerprint sensor embedded into the screen.

The octa-core CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz and is supported by 6GB of RAM with an option to choose between 64GB or 128GB internal storage.

Like the Mi 9, the special edition also sports a triple camera setup. There’s a primary 48MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a secondary 13MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and an 8MP telephoto lens.

For selfies, the Mi 9 SE has a 20MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Mi 9 SE draws power from a 3,070 mAh battery which supports fast charging via an 18W adapter which is provided in-the-box.

As for the pricing, the Mi 9 SE starts at CNY 1,999 (~ Rs 21,100) for the 64GB storage variant and CNY 2,299 (~ Rs 24,300) for the 128GB version.