With the first season of this romantic comedy anthology series having focused on Anna Kendrick's character Darby Carter in her search for love, this second helping shifts its lens to a new protagonist with an equally chequered history of relationships. Read on as we give you the lowdown on where to watch Love Life season 2 online.
Premiere date: Thursday, October 28
New episodes: dropping every Thursday until November 11
Cast: William Jackson Harper, Punkie Johnson, Jessica Williams, Chris "Comedian CP" Powell, Keith David, Anna Kendrick
Streaming Options: HBO Max (US) | Crave (CA) | BBC iPlayer (UK) | Binge (AU)
After tracking the ups and downs of a single white woman graduate, the new run focuses on Marcus Watkins, a married black man in his thirties played by William Jackson Harper.
Produced by Bridesmaids director Paul Feig, the new season starts in the immediate aftermath of the unexpected implosion of Marcus' marriage, and joins him on his journey of rebuilding his life and re-entering the world of dating.
While Kendrick is set to make a brief return for the opening episode, the new series brings with it a whole new cast, including SNL star Punkie Johnson, Jessica Williams, and Chris "Comedian CP" Powell, with Keith David acting as season 2's narrator.
Make sure you know exactly where to watch Love Life season 2 online with our guide below.
How to watch Love Life season 2 on HBO Max in the US
Love Life season 2 is set to premiere on HBO on Thursday, October 28 at 10pm ET / PT, with the first three episodes available to stream on demand on HBO Max from that same date.
They'll will be followed by three more instalments the week after and so on, with the final four episodes landing on the service on November 11.
HBO is available via most cable packages, but for those who don't want to be tied down by that sort of commitment, you can watch Love Life season 2 exclusively on streaming service HBO Max.
The service comes in two options - the $9.99 a month ‘With Ads’ plan, and the ‘Ad-Free’ $14.99 option. As well as Love Life, you’ll get access to a huge library of top-drawer content with both: revered HBO shows like Game of Thrones, Flight of the Conchords, Euphoria and The Wire, a richly curated selection of titles from Turner Classic Movies, plus iconic films and TV series from Warner Brothers’ 100-year library.
- Head to the HBO Max website to sign up now
What you won’t get unless you opt for the ‘Ad-Free’ plan, however, are Warner Brothers 2021 movie releases, available on HBO Max day-and-date with their cinema release, for a month from their debut. By paying $14.99 a month, you can experience the excitement of opening night from home, with the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark and Dune currently available to stream in 4K Ultra HD and with Dolby Atmos sound. But, if you’re not impressed by the service, you can cancel whenever you like.
The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.
Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.
How to watch Love Life season 2 online for free in Canada
Those in Canada can watch Love Life season 2 at the same time as the US with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will arrive from Thursday, October 28, with a new episode dropping weekly on the streaming platform.
You’ll need to opt for the Movies + HBO subscription to stream this final series, which will cost CND$19.98 (plus tax) a month. But first you can enjoy Crave's 7-day free trial, available to new subscribers.
On top of Crave Originals, hit TV shows, classic HBO content and blockbuster films, this membership provides access to the latest HBO Max titles and Hollywood movies concurrent with their US release, such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Genera+ion. Plus, you can revisit all six seasons of Gossip Girl circa 2007 for a little nostalgic comfort-viewing.
How to watch Love Life season 2 online in the UK
Love Life season 1 was originally shown in the UK on Sky Atlantic and was later aired on the BBC2.
All ten episodes of the first series remain available to watch on demand on the BBC's streaming service BBC iPlayer, however while we expect a release date for season 2 to be announced by Sky and the Beeb soon, it currently remains unclear when Brits will get their second helping of this comedy anthology series.
How to watch Love Life season 2 online for FREE in Australia
New episodes of Love Life season 2 will arrive at pretty much the same time Down Under that they air in the US. In this case, that means three episodes dropping on streaming service Stan every Thursday from October 28.
Membership options range from AUS$10 to AUS$19 a month, with the latter option providing four simultaneous streams in HD quality.
Plus, there’s a bountiful 30-day free trial available first if you’re a new customer.
Read more:
- Find out how to get HBO Max on Fire Stick with our guide
- Head to our Disney Plus guide for all the information you need
- More great TV - see how to watch Gossip Girl 2021 from anywhere