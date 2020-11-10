Where to buy Xbox Series X: stock available at these retailers

Click here to refresh the page and get the very latest updates on where to buy Xbox Series X as soon as stock information comes in.

If you're wondering where to buy Xbox Series X today, you're not alone. With concerns around early Xbox Series X stock mounting, many have been waiting to see how many units actually make it to the shelves this fine launch day. We're bringing you all the latest stock updates right here, so you can be one of the first in line to buy Xbox Series X when units hit the digital shelves.

So far we've seen Microsoft and GameStop offering up the opportunity to buy Xbox Series X today, with the UK hearing from Microsoft, John Lewis and Very. It's still all to play for as we wait for Best Buy and Walmart to make their move, and we're still looking to Currys and Argos for more stock across the pond as well.

Keep this page bookmarked, because we're going to be stacking it with all the latest Xbox Series X stock as updates come out. And don't be afraid to keep refreshing those pages, as you never know when more inventory will become available you might just be first in line to buy Xbox Series X.

Where to buy Xbox Series S in the US

Where to buy Xbox Series X in the US

Amazon

Amazon ran out of Xbox Series X stock incredibly quickly during the initial pre-order launch. That means you'll want to be lightning fast when midday rolls around here as things are going to be competitive. That said, you'll potentially get the fastest delivery here if you're at the front of the queue.

Best Buy

Best Buy is expected to have Xbox Series X stock available from day one, with gates opening at midday. Over the pre-order season Best Buy's site struggled to keep up with demand, so keep trying if you don't automatically get through.

Microsoft

Microsoft also ran out of its own pre-orders quickly last time around, but if you're looking to buy Xbox Series X through the All Access scheme this is your best bet. You can pick up the new console for $34.99 a month or go standalone and pay all in one.

B&H Photo

Not many are going to be heading to B&H Photo to buy the Xbox Series X today, so you might have an inside lane here. Be quick though, as it's likely this particular retailer will have less stock to play with.

Newegg

Newegg hasn't announced much of its day-one plans for Xbox Series X, and pre-orders were limited. However, Microsoft has named the retailer as one carrying day-one stock, which means you'll want to keep an eye out here as well.

Walmart

Walmart's pre-order stock was snapped up in seconds earlier this year, which means you're going to have to fight if you're looking to buy Xbox Series X here today.

Where to buy Xbox Series X in the UK

Where to buy Xbox Series S in the UK

Amazon

If you're looking to buy Xbox Series X at launch, and have fast and free shipping you'll want to head to Amazon. Not only are you likely to get the best delivery times (if you're a Prime member that is), but we saw a good amount of stock holding on at Amazon over the pre-order window as well.

Microsoft

Microsoft launched its own Xbox Series X stock early tonight, giving those with eagle eyes the opportunity to buy Xbox Series X ahead of launch day. While stock does remain out at the moment, we'd keep checking in as we were seeing units flashing in and out all the time.

Currys

There's no word yet on how many consoles Currys will stock over launch day, and with no landing page to speak of things are looking a little suspect right now. By contrast, the PS5 already has a well stocked page ready and waiting for launch next week.

Very

Very had a good run during the initial pre-order window, offering up final waves of early stock far longer than other retailers. This is mostly due to the fact that Very keeps stock back to sell with premium accessories for higher value bundles (though it's rare to save any cash, you might be able to buy Xbox Series X easier if you're willing to spend a little more and pick up some peripherals with it).

Argos

Argos may not have a landing page for those looking to buy Xbox Series X just yet, but it's certainly one of the best places to head on launch day. That's because the highstreet retailer organises its stock by region, which means you're competing against a significantly smaller pool of shoppers. Nevertheless, that does mean that stock will run out faster as well.

Read the full Xbox Series X review

Is going cheaper worth it? Check out the full Xbox Series S review