Stan has finally arrived on Sony Smart TVs

It launched on LG Smart TVs and Samsung Smart TVs late last year, but now, Stan has finally brought its streaming service to Sony’s range of Smart TVs.

As of now, the Stan app is available to stream on Sony’s 2014, 2015 and selected 2016 Smart televisions.

To view Stan from your Android TV-powered Sony television, simply hit the Home button on your remote, and navigate to the Stan app on your Home Screen’s featured apps section.

If you have an existing account, you can login easily by going to Stan’s device activation page on your smartphone and punching in the four-digit code displayed on your TV screen.

Though you could only watch Stan via browser, smart device or Google Chromecast at launch, the app has now reached a Netfix-level of coverage, with apps across the aforementioned TV sets, Xbox One, PS3 and PS4, Fetch TV, Telstra TV and Apple TV.