Stan announces Apple TV app

One of the biggest gripes we had with the home grown streaming service Stan, was a the lack of a direct (non casting) option for watching the service on the living room TV.

It seems Apple felt the same way. Unable to contain the news, it jumped the gun on Monday in announcing the arrival of a freshly developed Stan app on the Apple TV.

At the time, the home grown streaming service was unaware that this significant milestone, had been unintentionally announced somewhere else.

Adam, Eve and Stan all have apps

Rolling with the punches, Stan officially announced this morning that its app for the Apple TV will be available today, a step that will make the service significantly more accessible for thousands of Australians.

The Apple TV service launch is the first direct to TV-based access point for the startup streaming service from Fairfax and Channel Nine.

While subscribers could always stream Stan content to the TV via a Chromecast or Apple TV using Airplay, having a native Apple TV app means a much simpler navigation and control option, which makes Stan even more competitive and should help the streaming service grow its market share.

A second bite of the Apple?

The Monday announcement of the app's arrival on Apple's hobby box came entirely from the fruit-named company, with Stan appearing as a streaming option on the Apple TV content page.

Stan has updated its website with information about accessing the service via Apple TV, and instructions on how to set it up.

Regardless of the announcement strategy though, this is good news for consumers, offering another way to stream the newest content directly to their television.