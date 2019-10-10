Verizon phone deals: save 50% on the iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy S9

If you're looking to score a deal on an older generation smartphone, then you've come to the right place. For a limited time, Verizon is offering a $300 discount on the Apple iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy S9 when you add a new line. You can also score a $200 gift card when you switch to Verizon and get a free month of YouTube TV.



The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display and offers 64GB of storage. The 2018 iPhone packs the powerful A12 Bionic chip and includes an impressive 12MP camera. The XR also offers Face ID, wireless charging and provides up to 11 hours of battery life.



The Samsung Galaxy S9 was released in 2018 and features a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display. The Galaxy S9 packs 64GB of storage, a 12MP camera, and still includes a classic headphone jack. The Android phone provides wireless charging and offers up to 11 hours in battery life.



Both phones are a solid and reliable choice, and this offer from Verizon gets you a 50% discount and a $200 gift card with the iPhone XR. You must add the phones on monthly device payments with a new line, and you'll receive the $300 credited to your account over 24 months.

