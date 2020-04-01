TV streaming deals: what are the best value services cord cutters can get right now

As the majority of the global population finds themselves stuck at home for the forseeable future, it's only natural that we find ourselves requiring more entertainment - and we're here to make sure you get the very best deal possible on your new TV streaming service plan.

What better way to spend your extra free time than by finding a series to binge-watch or streaming those movies you never got the chance to see in the cinema?

It really is prime time to re-watch Friends, check out the massacre unfolding in The Walking Dead, and sissy that walk with RuPaul's Drag Race! While we're intrigued to discover that people are falling over themselves to watch Contagion and of course keeping their kids occupied with a Frozen 2 stream.

Or if reality TV shows, comedies or documentaries are your thing, the TV streaming services listed below can help you scratch those itches, too. Plus, if you like the idea of getting a freebie with your subscription, prepaying for two months of Sling TV gets you a FREE Amazon Fire TV stick.

Ready to subscribe? Keep reading to find your ideal TV streaming service at the best possible price.

What do I get with Disney Plus?

Its library may not be as vast as Netflix yet - but Disney Plus has got exclusive rights to lots of incredible movies and series. With this service you'll get access to The Mandalorian, the entire High School Musical series, all the animated Disney classics, the entire host of Marvel films and plenty more.

But it's not just Disney themes content available on the streaming service, you're also getting access to the entire 30 seasons of The Simpsons, National Geographic and The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

How much does Disney Plus cost?

On the cheaper scale of the streaming services, to get Disney Plus you would have to pay a mere $6.99 per month or $69.99 a year. Or you also have the option of bundling it with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month.

Is there a free trial?

There sure is! The only thing is it isn't very long, you're getting a seven-day free trial to try out the platform (and binge on quickly watching The Mandalorian) and decide whether this is the streaming service for you or not.

Compatible devices

PS4

Xbox One

Samsung and LG devices

Roku players

Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets

Apple TV

Android TV

Android

iOS

Chrome

Firefox

Edge

Google Chromecast

What do I get with Amazon Prime Video?

Plenty! Apart from Amazon Prime Video letting you access a vast series of TV shows and movies, including The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Homecoming, Fleabag, The Sopranos, 2 Broke Girls, The Avengers, Lady Bird, The Aeronauts, She's The Man and plenty more, you're also getting access to the perks of being an Amazon Prime customer.

This includes Amazon Prime delivery, free delivery, Amazon Prime Music and free kindle e-books.

How much does Amazon Prime Video cost?

For a stand alone Amazon Prime Video membership it would cost you $8.99 a month, or for a full Amazon Prime membership this would be $12.99 a month. Or, for the best value, you can spend $119 in one go and get a full year of Prime membership.

Does Amazon Prime Video offer a free trial?

Yes it does! You're getting a 30-day free trial so you can cancel within those first 30 days if you decide the service just isn't for you.

Compatible devices with Amazon Prime Video

Android

Apple

Windows

Roku

PlayStation

Xbox

Google Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Apple TV

Smart TVs

What do I get with Netflix?

With such a wide content library it's difficult to explain in a few words what you get with Netflix but let's just say it's a lot!

From Sex Education to Queer Eye, You, The Good Place, Dear White People, The Witcher, Stranger Things, Love Is Blind, When They See Us and plenty more - you'll definitely find your next series to binge-watch.

However, if you're more of a movie fan don't fret, Netflix has got an equally large library of features. These include including original Netflix productions like The Irishman, Roma, Uncut Gems and Marriage Story.

How much does Netflix cost?

Coming in at a similar price to Amazon Prime, you'll pay $8.99 a month for a basic plan, HD for$13, and 4K Premium plan at $16. The basic package allows for one simultaneous connection, the HD allows for three and the Premium allows four.

Is there a free Netflix trial?

There sure is! Netflix offers a fulll 30 days free before you have to commit to one of the above subscriptions.

Compatible devices

Android

Android Apple

Windows

Roku

PlayStation

Xbox

Google Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Apple TV

Smart TVs

What do I get with Hulu?

A heck of a lot! Apart from having a strong selection of original shows which include Little Fires Everywhere, Hillary, Big Time Adolescence and more, the service also has a large library of awesome movies and series.

To name a few, Spider-Man: Far From, Men in Black: International, Venom, Ma, Aquaman, Pokemon: Detective, Westworld, This Is Us, Grey's Anatomy, The Bachelor and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

How much does Hulu cost?

Hulu is definitely the cheaper option of the providers, with plans starting at just $5.99 a month. Or, as mentioned above, you could go all out and combine the plan with Disney Plus and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month.

You can also add content from premium channels, meaning the packages are quite flexible and can be tailored to your individual preferences. You could add HBO and pay $14.99/month, or if you got Showtime that would be $10.99/month and Cinemax is $9.99/month.

Is there a free Hulu trial?

On top of being excellent value for money, Hulu comes with a 30-day free trial.

Compatible devices

Apple

Android

Windows

Roku

PlayStation

Xbox

Nintendo Switch

Google Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Apple TV

Smart TVs

What do I get with Sling TV?

Aside from not being committed to a contract, Sling TV gives you a range of plan options, each with varying channels so you can get the ideal package for you. Which channels you have access to is dependant on the package you select. Sling TV offers three different packages: Sling Orange, Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue.

These channels can include (depending on the plan) Fox, NBC, USA, Bravo, TBS, FX, Syfy, Bloomberg TV, Fox News, Headline News, MSNBC, ESPN, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Cartoon Network, the Disney Channel, TNT, Food Network and more.

How much does Sling TV cost?

Again, this depends on what package you select. The most basic package is Sling TV Orange and comes in at $20 a month, this plan is best suited for people searching for entertainment and family channels.

The Sling TV Blue plan also costs $20 a month but allows for two simultaneous connections, unlike the Orange plan which only allows for one, and is best suited for people wanting more news and kids focused channels.

Usually both packages (Sling TV Orange and Sling TV Blue) cost $30 each, but the streaming service now has a $10 discount on all plans. You could also get a freebie with your deal, if you prepay for two months you'll get a FREE Amazon Fire TV stick.

Or why not combine the best of both worlds and get Sling Orange + Blue for $35 a month (it was $45 but thanks to the discount it's now cheaper). You're getting access to a full 53 channels, you'd be looking at getting Comedy Central, History, IFC, NFL Network and plenty more with this plan.

Does Sling TV have a free trial?

Usually Sling TV offers a seven-day free trial, but due to the current global situation, the provider has extended it to 14 days.

Compatible devices

Apple

Android

Windows

Roku

Xbox

Google Chromecast

Apple TV

Android TV

Smart TVs