This RTX-equipped gaming laptop is just $879 in the Labor Day sales - but there's a catch

The Labor Day sales are being particularly kind to RTX gaming laptop deals so far, but this HP Pavilion comes in rocking an RTX-2060 GPU and only costs $879.99. That's with a $200 discount, but before you start celebrating the gaming laptop deal of the year - there's a catch.

This configuration is offering a stunning price for those graphics right now, however you are dropping down to a hard drive storage system in order to achieve such a low cost. That's not the end of the world - plenty of cheap gaming laptops get by without super fast SSD speeds and the lack of SSD shouldn't make too much of an impact on everyday gaming. If you're impatient with load times, however, you might want to take a look at some of the more expensive gaming laptop deals in the Labor Day sales further down the page.

All in all, this is a fantastic offer to come out of the Labor Day sales. You're picking up 1TB of hard drive storage space, a massive amount of room to store all your games, as well as the latest 10th generation i5 processor and 8GB RAM.

We're highlighting this offer, and more, just below but you can always shop more cheap gaming laptop deals from around the web as well.

HP Pavilion 16.1-inch gaming laptop: $1,079.99 $879.99 at HP

$879.99 is a stunning price to be paying for an RTX 2060-equipped gaming laptop. However, you are sacrificing the speed of SSD storage to be able to grab those graphics at this price point. A 1TB hard drive will do you well for space, but if you're impatient, you might feel the pinch of the slower storage solution a little more.

More gaming laptop deals in the Labor Day sales

HP Omen 15t 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999.99 $899.99 at HP

If you want to stick with HP, you'll find this Omen available for an excellent $899 sales price. That $100 saving brings the 10th gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD look even better this week.

New Dell G5 15 gaming laptop: $1,409 $1,149.99 at Dell

If you are looking to pick up an SSD with your RTX 2060 graphics, this Dell G5 gaming laptop deal is offering the complete package. You can save $260 in the Labor Day sales, netting you a 10th gen i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for a great price today.

