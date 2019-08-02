This iPhone XR deal nets you a top phone for under £650

Remember that amazing iPhone XR deal on Amazon Prime Day? Well, something's come along that pretty much matches it in the UK.

The iPhone XR dropped down to £639 during that deals frenzy, and we've found a similar deal at Very, where you'll only pay £649 for the 64GB version of the handset.

However, as it involves a spot of cashback and entering the slightly murky world of 'buy now, pay later' make sure it's the right kind of deal for you - Amazon has it for sale at £739 if you just wanted to buy it outright for a smaller saving.

Before we get into the method, please be aware: you will need to sign up for a Very credit account in order to access the buy now, pay later element of the deal. If this is something that you're concerned about with credit scores etc, perhaps look for a saving elsewhere.

Get the iPhone XR deal

If you're still interested, here's what you need to do: head on over to Very, where you'll see the iPhone XR offered for a range of standard RRP prices, ranging from £749 for the 64GB version, up to the £899 price point for the 256GB capacity model.

Add these to your basket and choose the 'buy now, pay later' option - ensuring it's spread over 12 months (six or nine months won't qualify).

Use the code P7C6F and you'll get £100 credit back on the item, meaning you'll only need to pay £649 overall for the 64GB iPhone XR. The smartest thing to do here is to then pay the rest off straight away (if you have the means to do so) before the end of the delayed payment period, as this means you avoid all interest.

It's worth exerting willpower here if you do take this deal, as you'll be paying 39.9% APR if you head into the interest-generating period, so try to avoid the temptation of not needing to pay straight away.

If you follow the above, you can save a decent amount on a top iPhone - just make sure this is the right deal for you before getting stuck in. If you're on the fence, here are the best deals we've seen elsewhere on the web below:

Via HotUKDeals