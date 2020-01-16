This amazing iPad deal is nearly $100 cheaper than it was on Black Friday

iPad deals are a strike while the iron's hot kind of experience, and the iron's hot today. The luxury tablet rarely sees significant discounts across its newer models, but if you head back a generation you can find excellent sales on iPads with considerable storage and processing capacities.

That's what's going down right now at Walmart, where you can find this $349 128GB iPad for almost $100 cheaper than it was over Black Friday. We've also found the 32GB iPad 2019 model hitting just $279 at Walmart this week, a return to its popular Black Friday price and an excellent $50 saving.

We only saw prices reach $429 at their lowest during the biggest shopping event of the year. That means fantastic savings on a device more than capable of storing all your entertainment, documents, music, and even running a few more high-performance apps.

This amazing cheap iPad deal is offering a stunning price drop on the 2018 model, saving you over $200 on a standout tablet. iPad sales rarely get better than this, and we don't know how long this price is going to be able to hold on for, so grab yours while stock lasts.

iPad 9.7-inch (2018) WiFi + Cellular 128GB | $599 $349 at Walmart

Coming in $80 cheaper than we saw it over Black Friday, this 2018 iPad offers 128GB of storage with WiFi and cellular capabilities for just $349. That's plenty of space for all your entertainment downloads, music, documents and a few high-performance apps for an amazing price this week at Walmart.

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 32GB | $329 $279 at Walmart

Meanwhile, this 2019 iPad is just $279 in a return to its incredibly popular Black Friday price. 32GB of storage is fine for a few downloads and entertainment apps, but if you're looking for something with a bit more space, you might as well splash a little extra for the 128GB 2018 model above.

If you're worried about picking up an older iPad model, there's no need to fret. The 2018 iPad uses the same Apple A10 Fusion processor as the 2019 model, with the same 2GB of RAM and amount of pixels per inch on the display.

You're still going to be up to date with iPad OS, which means you'll be accessing all the latest apps and services for far less than you would with a newer model. Plus, Apple Pencil is fully compatible with the 2018 iPad if you're looking to take handwritten notes or get sketching. The only main difference lies in the 9.7-inch screen as opposed to the larger 10.2-inch display on the 2019 installment.

