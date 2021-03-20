These Xbox game deals are offering big savings this weekend only

Best Buy is running an excellent 3-day sale this weekend, and we've spotted some great Xbox game deals up for grabs. From the classic survival horror of Resident Evil 2 (was $29.99, now $19.99) to the planet-hopping escapades of The Outer Worlds (was $29.99, now $19.99), you'll find a range of titles discounted right now, but hurry - these offers end Sunday.

Ranging from older Xbox One titles to some of the most recently optimized Xbox Series X games, there's plenty to browse here - and with prices starting at just $9.99 there's no reason not to stock up your library. That $9.99 sales price sits on Borderlands 3 - though granted, it's been pretty cheap for a while now.

However, bigger savings can be found on the likes of Wolfenstein: The Alternative History Bundle which offers up four of the latest Wolfenstein games for just $30.99 - that's $49 cheaper than the $79.99 MSRP.

There's plenty more where that came from, and we're rounding up all the best Xbox deals in this weekend's sale just below.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap Xbox games in your region.

This weekend's best Xbox deals

Borderlands 3: $29.99 $9.99 at Best Buy

Borderlands 3 has been cheap for a while, but Best Buy's latest sale offers up another chance to grab the latest in the FPS franchise for just $9.99. Plus, this Xbox One release is also optimized for Xbox Series X.

View Deal

The Outer Worlds: $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Now is a great time to pick up The Outer Worlds. With DLC pouring in and plenty of optimizations increasing those framerates, the open world adventure just got even better. Plus, you can save $10 at Best Buy right now.

View Deal

Sid Meier's Civilization VI: $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 on Sid Meier's Civilization VI at Best Buy this weekend. If you're looking to kick back with some turn based strategy, this classic collection brings together a range of scenario and civilization packs as well.

View Deal

Resident Evil 2: $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

You're saving $10 on this copy of Resident Evil 2. While it's a little old now, the remaster of this classic survival horror experience is a must-have in any thrill-seeker's library.

View Deal

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition: $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Of course, if you're after something a bit more up to date you can pick up the latest instalment in the Resident Evil franchise for $19.99 as well. The Gold Edition also includes the The End of Zoe DLC as well.

View Deal

Immortals: Fenyx Rising: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Immortals: Fenyx Rising manages to swerve away from some of the more grindy aspects of Ubisoft's open world titles, offering up an excellent adventure through the world of the Greek Gods. Plus, this is a Series X enhanced game as well.

View Deal

Wolfenstein: The Alternative History Bundle: $79.99 $30.99 at Best Buy

You can pick up The New Colossus, The New Order, The Old Blood and Youngblood for just $30.99 right now at Best Buy. The Alternative History bundle brings together all the modern releases in the Wolfenstein series, and you can save $49 this weekend at Best Buy.

View Deal

Marvel's Avengers: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Marvel's Avengers runs across both Xbox One and Xbox Series X, so whatever system you're working with you'll be able to step into the shoes of your favorite heroes this weekend. You'll find a $20 discount at Best Buy.

View Deal

More Xbox game deals

We're rounding up all the latest Xbox Game Pass deals and Xbox Live Gold subscription prices right here on TechRadar. However, you'll also find plenty more discounts with this week's cheap Xbox controller deals and gaming headset sales as well. We're also rounding up all the best PC game deals available right now as well.