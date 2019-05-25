These new exclusive Samsung Galaxy S10e deals are the best value around

Through a combination of the blistering sun, the confusingly never-ending supply of bank holidays and a collection of brilliant TechRadar exclusive Samsung Galaxy S10e deals, there has never been a better time to be British...right?
Wouldn't include Samsung's Galaxy S10e in your British summertime patriotism? Well you might change your mind when you see how good these offers are. With two S10e contracts - both with no upfront costs and costing just £34 a month - they're already a pair brilliantly priced offers. Throw in the decent amount of data that both offer and they become the best value options on the market.
What's more, they're both absolutely and truly EXCLUSIVE to TechRadar readers only!
You can see all of the details of these two exclusive offers down below so you can see which one suits your needs better. A quick scan through our guide to the best mobile phone deals around will show you that it really doesn't get much better than this.
Our exclusive Samsung Galaxy S10e deals
Samsung Galaxy S10e at Mobile Phones Direct| Vodafone | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm
We'd happily call this the best Samsung Galaxy S10e deal around right now. Nothing to pay upfront, monthly bills of just £34 and most importantly, an impressive 30GB of data each month. There are other S10e deals with better monthly bills but none that compete with this for overall value. Total cost over 24 months is £816
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S10e at Mobile Phones Direct | EE | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm
If you don't care what network you're on then obviously, the above option is the way to go. But, if you're a fan of EE's lighting fast 4G speeds and nothing else will do then this may look more attractive. You'll suffer a drop in data (down to 10GB a month) but it should be enough for most casual users. This is still a fantastic deal, Vodafone just had to show it up with that boost in data. Total cost over 24 months is £816
View Deal