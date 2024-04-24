NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, April 25 (game #53)

If you found yesterday's NYT Strands puzzle to be on the tough side (as I did) then you might enjoy today's a little more – I think it's a lot easier.

That doesn't mean it's downright easy, though. Strands is always a challenge, so read on for a few hints if you're struggling to find the answers.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #53) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… That's cap!

NYT Strands today (game #53) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • DEBUT • ABBOT • WHEEL • BARN • HERO • BUTTER

NYT Strands today (game #53) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Keeps your brain warm

NYT Strands today (game #53) - hint #4 - spangram position

Where does today's spangram start and end? • Start: left, 4th row • End: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #53) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #53, are…

CROWN

HELMET

BEANIE

BERET

FEDORA

BONNET

TURBAN

SPANGRAM: HEADWEAR

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I'm not a hat person, but thankfully that didn't cause me any problems today. Unlike some recent Strands puzzles, which required a certain amount of specialist knowledge, 'hats' as a theme is much more approachable, yes? Maybe we gain that knowledge as children, or – who knows – maybe we're all born knowing the names of lots of hats. Maybe there's a pointer towards the meaning of life here, and hats are somehow woven into the fabric of reality. Maybe.

Whatever the answer, I found this one to be straightforward. Although technically speaking the theme isn't 'hats', it's 'headwear', and the answers include TURBAN and BONNET, for instance. I found those two a little tougher to identify than the rest, but most of them were pretty simple to uncover, particularly the spangram, which runs nicely from left to right in the middle of the board.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday 24 April, game #52)

MYSTERY

CONUNDRUM

QUANDARY

ENIGMA

RIDDLE

SPANGRAM: BRAINTEASERS