NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, April 25 (game #53)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
If you found yesterday's NYT Strands puzzle to be on the tough side (as I did) then you might enjoy today's a little more – I think it's a lot easier.
That doesn't mean it's downright easy, though. Strands is always a challenge, so read on for a few hints if you're struggling to find the answers.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #53) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… That's cap!
NYT Strands today (game #53) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• DEBUT
• ABBOT
• WHEEL
• BARN
• HERO
• BUTTER
NYT Strands today (game #53) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Keeps your brain warm
NYT Strands today (game #53) - hint #4 - spangram position
Where does today's spangram start and end?
• Start: left, 4th row
• End: right, 4th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #53) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #53, are…
- CROWN
- HELMET
- BEANIE
- BERET
- FEDORA
- BONNET
- TURBAN
- SPANGRAM: HEADWEAR
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
I'm not a hat person, but thankfully that didn't cause me any problems today. Unlike some recent Strands puzzles, which required a certain amount of specialist knowledge, 'hats' as a theme is much more approachable, yes? Maybe we gain that knowledge as children, or – who knows – maybe we're all born knowing the names of lots of hats. Maybe there's a pointer towards the meaning of life here, and hats are somehow woven into the fabric of reality. Maybe.
Whatever the answer, I found this one to be straightforward. Although technically speaking the theme isn't 'hats', it's 'headwear', and the answers include TURBAN and BONNET, for instance. I found those two a little tougher to identify than the rest, but most of them were pretty simple to uncover, particularly the spangram, which runs nicely from left to right in the middle of the board.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday 24 April, game #52)
- MYSTERY
- CONUNDRUM
- QUANDARY
- ENIGMA
- RIDDLE
- SPANGRAM: BRAINTEASERS
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
