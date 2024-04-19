Save up to $100 in the latest iPad sale at Best Buy - I've picked the top 5 deals

It's currently one of the best times ever for iPad deals. Retailers have discounted the majority of Apple's most popular tablets with the rumors of new iPad models still swirling, making it a great time to pick up a new slate. One of these stores is Best Buy, which has launched a vast iPad sale with up to $100 off almost all devices.

The cheapest and overall best value for money option is the iPad 10.9 at Best Buy for $349 (was $449).

Compared to the older 10.2 model this one has a larger Liquid Retina display, a more powerful A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design. Frequent tablet users will appreciate these upgrades, especially for more demanding jobs, but a light-use day-to-day user could save $100 and get the iPad 10.2 at Amazon for $249 (was $329).

Other options are available at Best Buy if you want more power or a smaller tablet. These include the creative-focused iPad Air for $499.99 (was $599) or the slimmer and easily portable iPad mini for $399.99 (was $499.99).

Altogether, this is the widest variety of iPad deals we've seen at one single time this year, so a great chance to pick up one of the best-selling tablets for less.

5 best iPad deals at Best Buy

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $349 at Best Buy

This offer on Apple's newest entry-level iPad brings it back down to the lowest price ever – one we've already seen a couple of times this year. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design. Also available at Amazon for $349

iPad Air (2022): was $599 now $499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the iPad Air available for a record-low price right now. As we said in our four-star iPad Air (2022) review, this model neatly sits in the middle ground between power and affordability while still offering many of the same features and capabilities as the more expensive iPad Pro. With an attractive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and M1 chip inside you get excellent picture quality plus fast performance, making it a great tablet for creative tasks, gaming, and general everyday use. Also available at Amazon for $499.99

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022): was $799 now $749 at Best Buy

This smaller version of Apple's most powerful tablet was $50 cheaper over Black Friday but this is the lowest price we've seen since last November. This version's liquid retina display has inferior brightness and contrast compared to the larger 12.9-inch model, but that's the compromise you must make to save some cash. This high-end slate is still a performance powerhouse, though, thanks to the inclusion of Apple's M2 chip.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022): was $1,099 now $1,049 at Best Buy

The latest iPad Pro 12.9-inch is also on sale at Best Buy at only $50 more than the cheapest price ever. In our iPad Pro 12.9-inch review, we found the current model isn't a huge upgrade but it adds more power to an already impressive tablet. Still, as a portable device for creatives, it's unbeatable right now thanks to the gorgeous screen, speedy M2 chip and vast range of apps.

Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $399.99 at Best Buy

This discount brings the most recent iPad mini to within $20 of the record-low we saw in July last year. The much-improved 8.3-inch tablet delivers performance similar to the last-generation iPad Air but in a much smaller form. There are also significant upgrades to the processing chip and cameras, as well as all-day battery life that make it a solid option for those that need a portable everyday tablet.

