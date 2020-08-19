These monster RTX Dell and Alienware gaming laptop deals are over $1,000 off

Dell looks like the place to be for RTX gaming laptop deals this week. Its range of Alienware gaming laptops is seeing some significant reductions of over $1,000 on some truly monster configurations. You'll find RTX GPUs with all the latest components and speedy processors available here, as well as some spectacular discounts leading to even better final prices considering the incredible power inside.

The best gaming laptop deal on offer here is a $1,339 Alienware M15 R2, offering up a 9th generation i7 processor, 512GB SSD and Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics. That's coming down from a $2,099 price tag - a $760 reduction. You're only getting 8GB RAM in here to keep the cost down, but if you're after more you'll find the Dell G7 also makes an interesting proposition.

There's a $1,340 discount on this 15.6-inch Dell G7 right now - offering up 16GB RAM with an i9 processor, 512GB SSD and RTX 2070 GPU for just $1,889.99 down from $3,229 with promo code SAVE10. The incredible power of the RTX graphics as well as those blisteringly fast processors make these some of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen in a while. We wouldn't take too long about it, though: these are going to sell fast.

You'll find more information on these gaming laptop deals just below, but we're also rounding up some cheaper prices across the US, UK, and Australia further down the page as well.

Alienware M15 R2 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $2,099.99 $1,339.99 at Dell

This Alienware gaming laptop deal far beats out the $1,241 offer you'll find below. For under $100 more you're doubling up your SSD to 512GB while also upgrading that RTX 2060 GPU to 8GB of RTX 2070 Max-Q power. That's an astonishing spec for $1,339 making this a particularly popular offer right now.

Alienware M15 R2 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,699.99 $1,241.99

This Alienware M15 R2 gaming laptop deal comes in with a $450 discount this week. For just $1,241 you're getting a hexa-core 9th-generation i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. That RTX 2060 graphics card isn't the most powerful but it'll still net you ray-tracing and is an engine to power games on that 60Hz display. You'll need promo code SAVE10 for these discounts to apply.

Dell G7 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $3,229 $1,889.99 at Dell

Or, if you really want to push your CPU, you'll find a $1,340 reduction on the i9 Dell G7 gaming laptop. There's 16GB RAM, RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics, and a 512GB SSD inside here. Use promo code SAVE10 for the full discount here.

If you're looking for a cheaper gaming laptop deals, you'll find a range of prices available on some more budget-friendly models and configurations below.

