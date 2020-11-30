These breathtaking Cyber Monday Cyberpunk 2077 deals feel like a hack

Don't miss your chance to save on Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games of the year, with these Cyber Monday deals from Base.com, Currys and Amazon.

It's not often a game gets discounted before release, particularly when it's a sure-fire big seller like Cyberpunk 2077 will be. Base.com don't seem to mind, though, as they've knocked £15 off the usual asking price if your pre-order CD Projekt Red's next title.

Currys have also got in on the action, knocking 10% off the game's pre-order price when you use the discount code PREORDER10 at checkout, and Amazon is giving something for US gamers to celebrate with a low pre-order price of $49.94.

Both the PS4 and Xbox One versions are included as part of the deal, and both copies will get a free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2021. Don't punk yourself by missing out, then.

Cyberpunk 2077 deals UK:

Save £15.14 Cyberpunk 2077 PS4: £59.99 £44.85 at Base.com

The biggest game of 2020 is set to finally release on December 10, so don't miss your chance to pre-order the game for less with this great Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One: £59.99 £44.85 at Base.com

After the Xbox version? You can get the same deal for Microsoft's console and access a free next-gen upgrade for Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2021.View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077 PS4: £49.99 £44.99 at Currys

Knock 10% off the asking price when you pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 at Currys using the code PREORDER10 at checkout and save £5.View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One: £49.99 £44.99 at Currys

If you want to grab Cyberpunk 2077 on Microsoft's Xbox, you can get the same deal by using the PREORDER10 code at checkout to save 10%. View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077 deals US

Cyberpunk 2077 PS4: $60 $49.94 at Amazon

If you're in the US, Amazon has knocked 17% off the asking price for Cyberpunk 2077, bringing the price down to just $49.94. View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One: $60 $49.94 at Amazon

Fans of team green will be pleased to know that Amazon is also offering the same deal on the Xbox One version of Cyberpunk 2077, so grab it before its gone. View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on December 10, 2020 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Stadia and PC.

We're also keeping an eye on Cyber Monday PS5 deals, Cyber Monday PS4 deals and Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals in case you're in the market for either Sony's or Microsoft's next-gen machines.

More Cyberpunk 2077 deals

Visiting from outside the UK or US? Check out the best Cyberpunk 2077 deals in your area below.

Today's best Cyberpunk 2077 deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 18 hrs 02 mins 21 secs Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4 Amazon $49.94 View Deal Reduced Price Cyberpunk 2077 PC CDKeys $66.98 $53.59 View Deal Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4 Dell $59.99 View Deal Cyberpunk 2077, Warner Bros,... Walmart $59.99 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Cyber Monday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.