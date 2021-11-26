The official Lego Black Friday deals are here and they're... okay

Lego Black Friday deals can sometimes be some of the most sought-after buys every year, but the retailer itself often doesn't contribute much to the excitement. The Black Friday section of its website is now live, and we're seeing some good discounts, but not on many impressive sets.

Case in point: in the UK, the Adidas Originals Superstar set is down 30%, but other retailers have it even cheaper. The most expensive set discounted is the Lego City Main Square, but again it was cheaper from other shops earlier in the season.

So why buy from the Lego sale? Firstly, there are a few reduced kits that are exclusive to the retailer's own website, so you won't find discounts elsewhere. Secondly, Lego is offering free gifts if you spend a certain amount on its sales, with some Christmas-themed kits going this year - find out more about it here.

You can check out the Lego website Black Friday deals for yourself here, but we've picked out the best ones you can see below.

Today's best Lego Black Friday deals: US

Lego Creator Bird of Paradise: $99.99 Lego Creator Bird of Paradise: $99.99 $69.99 at Lego (save $30)

This Lego Creator set lets you build the Bird of Paradise which, according to a quick Google search I just did, is a kind of flower. 30% is fairly good as Lego reductions go.

Lego DC Wonder Woman vs Cheetah: $39.99 Lego DC Wonder Woman vs Cheetah: $39.99 $31.99 at Lego (save $8)

This set is based on Wonder Woman 1984 - remember that one? - and features the titular character as well as Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig's characters.

Lego Story of Nian: $79.99 Lego Story of Nian: $79.99 $63.99 at Lego (save $16)

This is a interesting set because it doesn't have a theme, like Creator or City. It's based on... well, the Story of Nian as the name suggests, which is an ancient Chinese story which is important in the Lunar New Year tradition.

Today's best Lego Black Friday deals: UK

Lego City Rocket Assembly & Transport: £119.99 Lego City Rocket Assembly & Transport: £119.99 £95.99 at Lego

This spaceship-themed Lego set comes with a rocket as well as a hanger, some vehicles, loads of minifigs and more. This reduction is 20% off a set that doesn't always get discounted.

Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider: £49.99 Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider: £49.99 £39.99 at Lego (save £10)

This Mandolorian-themed Lego set comes with four minifigures as well as an AT-ST walker which fires little plastic missiles.



Lego City Main Square: £170 Lego City Main Square: £170 £136 at Lego (save £34)

What a giant, and eclectic, set! This kit has loads of minifigures, a few different vehicles, several building facades and more. If you know someone who's big on their Lego City kits it's an interesting addition to bigger builds.

More Black Friday Lego deals - US

More Black Friday Lego deals - UK