The best TV deal this Prime Day is still the LG CX OLED

Stop the presses: this year's best OLED TV, the LG CX, is now seeing massive discounts on Amazon for Prime Day 2020.

Whether you're in the US or UK, this may be the best time yet to get your hands on the CX OLED – a staggeringly good OLED television that nabbed five stars in our review earlier this year.

US shoppers will want to head to Amazon, where every single model size has received a $200 discount (the site may say $500, but trust us on this one). That means you can nab the 55-inch 4K TV for just $1,596 (down from $1,799), the 65-inch 4K TV for $2,296 (down from $2,499), and the 77-inch for $3,696. There is a 48-inch OLED version of the CX, but it seems not to have received a discount; still, you'll find it for $1,496, which is a good $100 less than the 55-inch model right now.

In the UK, you can find the 55-inch CX OLED for just £1,399 (down from £1,799) which again is less than the 48-inch is currently retailing for, making it a shockingly good deal. You can see deals from both regions below.

The LG CX OLED is widely seen as one of the best OLED TVs of this year, and currently tops our own OLED guide. With a new a9 Gen 3 processor and beautiful OLED panel, as well as a 2.2 channel speaker system, it offers a great mix of picture and audio quality at a decent mid-range price – especially now. If the price below doesn't suit, however, you'll find plenty more OLED TV deals and cheap 4K TV sales available this week.

Today's best LG OLED TV deals (US)

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: $1,799 £1,596 at Amazon

Get the flagship size on this brilliant OLED TV with a $200 discount on Amazon right now. With deep blacks and an infinite contrast ratio – as well as the webOS smart platform – it's a great centerpiece TV for your home.View Deal

LG CX 65-inch OLED TV: $2,499 £2,296 at Amazon

Need something larger? This 65-inch 4K OLED should give you the screen you need.View Deal

LG CX 77-inch OLED TV: $3,996 £3,696 at Amazon

Upgrade to the 77-inch CX OLED, if you have the cash to splash. Comes with the same a9 Gen 3 processor, improved facial processing, and built-in Alexa of the smaller sizes.View Deal

LG CX 48-inch OLED TV: $3,996 £3,696 at Amazon

Get a compact OLED with the latest, smallest 48-inch size. There's no discount on this model, sadly, but it will save you $100 over the 55-inch.View Deal

Today's best LG OLED TV deal (UK)

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,799 £1,399 at John Lewis

This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,399. That's a £400 discount that makes this 55-inch display cheaper than the 48-inch model. Plus, you're picking up a five year guarantee for extra peace of mind and a free pair of LG Tone headphones.

View Deal

In our review of the LG CX OLED, we cited the excellent webOS smart TV platform, and a notable improvement to how punchy its bright HDR colors are compared to last year's C9. As an OLED TV, too, it benefits from a infinite contrast ratio (for bright whites and deep blacks) as well as excellent color accuracy.

With Prime Day kicking off, as well as many a Black Friday TV deal in the weeks to come, you can be sure there'll be big discounts on select OLED TV deals. We'd be surprised to see the new-for-2020 LG CX go any lower than this, though, so we'd say it's a good call to get it now while this current offer lasts. (If you miss out, though, you'll likely see a similar price-drop on the CX or something equivalent later on in the year.)

