If you’ve been paying attention over the last year, you’ve probably heard of Fortnite. It’s the next big cultural phenomenon, and you probably know plenty of people that have been bitten by the Battle Royale bug. So, with the holidays coming up, you might be scratching your head trying to come up with the best gifts for the Fortnite fans on your list. Luckily, you don’t have to do it alone.

Here at TechRadar, we pride ourselves in being able to find all the best tech gifts at the best prices, no matter what you’re looking for. And, fortunately we’ve found three of the best tech gifts for Fortnite fans, so you can spend less time shopping, and more time with your family (or playing Fortnite).

So sit back, relax and we’ll dive into three of the best tech gifts for Fortnite fans, from the affordable, to the extra-special – get ready for a gift giving Victory Royale this holiday season.

Razer Kiyo

The best webcam for Fortnite

Resolution: 1080p | Features: Ring light, Compatibility with OBS and Xsplit

Light ring

High video quality

Kind of pricey

If you’ve got someone on your list that’s ready to jump onto the Fortnite streaming bandwagon, they’re going to need one of the best webcams to do it – luckily, the Razer Kiyo exists. Unlike a majority of other webcams out there that are primarily intended for video calling or even login via Windows Hello, this webcam has been designed from the ground up for streaming games.

And, just a glance at the features shows why it’s so great at its job. Not only does it feature a solid 1080p sensor, but it has this unique light ring that makes setting up your stream a breeze – even in low-light situations. The Razer Kiyo takes the guesswork out of streaming, making it more approachable for everyone.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

The best GPU for Fortnite

Stream Processors: 1152 – 1280 | Core Clock: 1,506MHz | Memory: 3GB – 6GB GDDR5; 6GB GDDR5X | Memory Clock: 8Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 6-pin | Outputs: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, DL-DVI

Awesome performance at 1080p

Affordable

Limited functionality at 1440p and 4K

The importance of picking out the best graphics card for Fortnite can’t be overstated. And, if you have someone on your list that wants to play Fortnite on PC – it is the best place to play, after all – the Nvidia GTX 1060 is easily one of the best gifts for Fortnite players. Plus, if you act fast, the GTX 1060 will come with some exclusive Fortnite in-game items.

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 isn’t the newest graphics card on the market, and It wasn’t even the most powerful card of its generation. But, what this card gets right is the price-to-performance ratio. If you’re looking to play games at 1080p, or even multiplayer games like Fortnite at 1440p, you won’t find a better GPU at a better price – we promise. Just don’t expect to use ray tracing in all the latest games – look for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 for that.

Read the full review: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

MSI GS65 Stealth

Sleek, powerful, expensive

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB GDDR5X VRAM, Max-Q) | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) anti-glare, wide-view 144Hz panel | Storage: 512GB M.2 SSD

Tons of performance

Lightweight and portable

Expensive

If instead of getting a computer component, you want to get the Fortnite player on your list an entire system, you’re going to want one of the best gaming laptops . And, the MSI GS65 Stealth isn’t just the best laptop for Fortnite players, but it’s one of the best gaming laptops period.

You see, throughout the last year or so, there’s been a trend among gaming laptops – make them thinner, lighter and more attractive without sacrificing power. The MSI GS65 Stealth takes this design philosophy and runs with it, packing in 8th-generation Intel processors and Nvidia 10-series Max-Q graphics into a svelte package.

You won’t just be able to play Fortnite, you’ll be able to demolish any game you throw at this laptop. And, as a bonus, you won’t be ashamed to carry it around in public, either.