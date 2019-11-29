The best Instax camera has just dropped to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday

Our number one instant camera, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, already offered great value, but it's now a bona fide bargain thanks to some Black Friday bargains that could save you up to 50%.

A classic camera for party snapping, it's the best Instax around thanks to its simple controls, charming credit-card sized instant prints, and super-low price tag.

That price is now even lower in the US and UK, with some great savings to be had during today's Black Friday event.

For the Ice Blue and Flamingo Pink Instax Mini 9 models in the US, Amazon is offering 28% off plus an additional $14.96 discount coupon. That brings the price down to just $34.99, making it a fantastic gift for someone who's looking to dabble in instant photography.

Instax fans in the UK can also get a fantastic extra discount today, on the Mini 9 bundle with a 10-shot mini film pack. That's now down to its lowest-ever price of £54.99, a saving of 27%.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9: $69 $34.99 at Amazon

Get a huge 50% off on the Ice Blue and Flamingo Pink versions of the Instax Mini 9, thanks to this combination of a 28% discount and a $14.96 coupon. This is the bundle without a mini film pack, but represents incredible value for instant photography beginners.View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 with 10 shots: £74.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save a massive 27% on this beginner-friendly bundle for the Instax Mini 9, which is our number one instant camera. It includes a 10-shot mini film pack, while the camera itself has a built-in flash, exposure control, batteries and a close-up lens attachment.View Deal

Both deals represent fantastic value for an instant camera that's great fun, whatever your ability level – and for point-and-shoot selfie fans, there's a mirror on the front to help you get instant selfies.

If you want to dabble in other types of shooting, there's also a close-up lens attachment in the box for snapping macro shots.

While other instant cameras offer more controls and features, like Bluetooth for connecting to your smartphone, the Instax Mini 9's simplicity and range of colors makes it the perfect choice for beginners, and anyone looking for an affordable photography gift.