The best Black Friday TV deals so far: 4K TVs from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon

Black Friday TV deals have officially arrived just a day ahead of Black Friday proper. We're already seeing incredible deals on TVs of all sizes from retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon, with prices starting at just $99.99.



One of the best TV bargains we've found so far is the one below, on a massive 70-inch Hisense 4K TV that's on sale for just $599.99 (was $899.99). That's a whopping $400 discount, and an incredible Black Friday deal to snag before the official sale even begins.

Hisense Black Friday TV deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – Hisense TVs offer excellent value even at their regular prices, with picture quality and specs to match the big-name brands, and this 70-inch set, which is packed with smart features, is an absolute steal and under $600. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, you're all set for voice control, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio tech.

This Hisense H65 Series has everything and you'd want in big-screen TV and more. The 75-inch set delivers a stunning picture thanks to the 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision HDR, with bold, bright colors and sharp contrast. It's also packing Android TV smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from your home screen. You're also getting a voice remote and Google Assistant built in, so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices hands-free.



More Black Friday TV deals

Below you can shop more of the best Black Friday TV deals that we've spotted so far, but keep in mind that for many deals stock is limited, so if you see a deal you like, we recommend adding it to your cart now, before it's too late.

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 – Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has the Insignia 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $99.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.

TCL 40-inch HD Smart TV | $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 – For just $159.99, you can get this featured-packed TCL 40-inch TV at Best Buy. The HD Android TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can control your set completely hands free.

JVC 43-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $229.99 $208 at Walmart

This cheap TV is even cheaper for Black Friday, so it's sure to sell out fast! Walmart has the JVC 43-inch 4K TV on sale for just $208. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in, so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV | $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 – This TCL 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $229.99 in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. That's a huge saving awesome value, considering that this TV is compatible with the Google Assistant and features a handy voice remote.

JVC 58-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $298 at Walmart

This is an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV – you can get the JVC 58-inch TV on sale for just $298 at Walmart. The budget set includes the Roku experience so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

Samsung 58-inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV: $449 $398 at Walmart

Save $51 – If you just don't have room for a 65-inch or 70-inch TV in your room – or don't want to spend the extra money on them –then this the 58-inch Samsung TU7000 may be more to your liking. It still sports a 4K resolution and HDR support, and it's $50 off the regular price.View Deal

TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $799 $428 at Walmart

Grab this superb Black Friday TV deal while you can – Walmart has this 65-inch TV from TCL is on sale right now, with a massive $372 saving. This TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and with Roku TV built in too you'll have plenty of streaming options.

Samsung 65-inch Class 7000 4K Smart TV: $549 $478 at Walmart

Save $72 – If the 70-inch Vizio TV is sold out, check out this deal for the 65-inch Samsung TU7000 4K HDR TV that's on sale for $70 off its regular price. The TU7000 uses edge lighting instead of full array and HDMI 2.0 instead of HDMI 2.1, but it's still a great big-screen TV at a great price.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch QLED Q70T Series TV: $2,199.99 $1,497.99 at Amazon

Save $700 – You can score an unbeatable $700 discount on this Samsung 75-inch QLED TV just ahead of the Black Friday deals event. The Q70T Series TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology, and works with Amazon Alexa for voice control.

