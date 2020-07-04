The best 4th of July mattress sale: big discounts and free gifts with the latest deals

With so many retailers aiming to provide the best 4th of July mattress sale, it's a perfect time to be looking for a deal. If you're interested in not just saving some hard-earned cash but picking up some free gifts, then you're definitely in luck today.

Many of the big online mattress companies are in direct competition today, and we've been checking on all the best sites to find the best mattress deals. We've rounded up what we think are the best 4th of July mattress sales right down below, so simply scroll down to see all the discounts and free gifts on offer.

Highlights include old favorites Purple offering a $150 discount on all mattresses plus a $200 discount on an accessories bundle, as well as competitor Nectar offering an almost ridiculous $399 worth of free accessories with every mattress purchase. Not one to be left out, DreamCloud is also offering a $200 discount on mattress purchases, plus another $100 worth of free gifts - which is fantastic value but only one of the many mattress deals we've included below.

If you're also shopping for other items right now, we recommend checking out our main 4th of July sales page, where we've got all the best deals from across the web. Everything's covered over there, from laptops and TVs, all the way to barbecue grills, so definitely check it out if you're looking to save yourself some cash.

The best 4th of July mattress sales

Our best 4th of July mattress sale picks

Purple | Up to $150 off mattress plus bundle

There's plenty of options over at the Purple 4th of July sale, which includes savings of up to $150 on individual mattresses, as well as a $200 discount on the Sleep bundle - which includes two pillows, a mattress protector, and purple sheets.

Nectar | $399 of FREE accessories with every mattress

Fancy bagging yourself some free premium pillows, some sheets, and a free mattress protector? Right now over at Nectar you can bag yourself up to $399 worth of free accessories with every mattress purchase.

DreamCloud | $200 off mattresses + $100 worth of free accessories

DreamCloud's 4th of July mattress sale includes an awesome $200 discount on mattresses, plus the option for a free duvet, towels and a mattress protector, which equates to up to $100 in free gifts.

Saatva | Take $200 off mattress orders of $1,000+

Right now you can knock $200 off your luxury mattress order of $1,000 and over at the Saatva 4th of July mattress sale. This promotion lasts until the 7th, so there's still plenty of time to consider your purchase.

Layla | Up to $150 off mattresses plus two free pillows

The Layla memory foam mattress has been designed to offer either a softer or firmer experience, thanks to its flippable nature. Right now, you can save $150 on a memory foam version, or pick up a hybrid for $200 off and grab two free pillows at the same time.

