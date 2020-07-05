4th of July mattress sale: our pick of the best deals still available today

The 4th of July mattress sale event is still ongoing, so if you missed the big day itself it's still not too late to pick up a great mattress deal. We've already scanned through all of the best online retailers to find the outstanding offers, so if you're in a hurry to get to the best 4th of July mattress sales then we've got you covered.
There are not only discounts on offer today, but free gifts too. We've rounded up our personal favorites and recommendations just below, so simply scroll down to find the best 4th of July mattress sale for you.
Want a preview of what's on offer? Highlights include DreamCloud offering a $200 discount on mattress purchases, plus another $100 worth of free gifts, or what about Nectar offering up to $399 worth of free accessories when you buy a mattress deal. There's also a fantastic offer on right now from Purple, who is offering a $150 discount on all mattresses plus a $200 discount when you bundle in some accessories - great value if you're looking for a full bedroom makeover.
4th of July mattress sale
- Allswell - save 15% off mattresses with code SLEEP15
- Amerisleep - 30% off any mattress + free shipping with code AS30
- Bear - 20% off sitewide + two free cloud pillows
- Casper - 10% off any mattress order
- DreamCloud - Save $200 off + free duvet, pillows, and towels
- Helix - up to $200 off plus free pilows
- Layla - Up to $150 off mattresses plus two free pillows
- Leesa - Up to $350 off mattress orders, plus free sheets
- Mattress Firm - up to 50% off top-rated brands
- Nectar - $399 of free accessories with every mattress
- Purple - up to $350 off mattress and sleep bundle
- Saatva - take $200 off orders of $1,000+
- Serta - save up to $400 on iComfort mattresses
- Tempur-Pedic - save $500 off any Breeze mattress
- Tuft & Needle - spend $800 and save $150
Our best 4th of July mattress sale picks
Purple | Up to $150 off mattress plus bundle
There's plenty of options over at the Purple 4th of July sale, which includes savings of up to $150 on individual mattresses, as well as a $200 discount on the Sleep bundle - which includes two pillows, a mattress protector, and purple sheets.
View Deal
Nectar | $399 of FREE accessories with every mattress
Fancy bagging yourself some free premium pillows, some sheets, and a free mattress protector? Right now over at Nectar you can bag yourself up to $399 worth of free accessories with every mattress purchase.
View Deal
DreamCloud | $200 off mattresses + $100 worth of free accessories
DreamCloud's 4th of July mattress sale includes an awesome $200 discount on mattresses, plus the option for a free duvet, towels and a mattress protector, which equates to up to $100 in free gifts.
View Deal
Saatva | Take $200 off mattress orders of $1,000+
Right now you can knock $200 off your luxury mattress order of $1,000 and over at the Saatva 4th of July mattress sale. This promotion lasts until the 7th, so there's still plenty of time to consider your purchase.
View Deal
Layla | Up to $150 off mattresses plus two free pillows
The Layla memory foam mattress has been designed to offer either a softer or firmer experience, thanks to its flippable nature. Right now, you can save $150 on a memory foam version, or pick up a hybrid for $200 off and grab two free pillows at the same time.
View Deal
