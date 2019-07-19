The Apple Watch Series 3 gets a price cut at Walmart's 'The Big Save' sale

If you're looking for a killer deal on an Apple Watch, then you're in luck. Walmart's 'The Big Save' summer sale is happening now and has the Apple Watch Series 3 down to $199. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've found for the best-selling smartwatch. Walmart also has the Apple Watch 3 with Cellular on sale for $299.



The Series 3 Apple Watch is a health-focused smartwatch that also keeps you connected with the ability to send messages, make calls, and receive notifications. The Apple Watch helps you live a healthier life by tracking activity, workouts, calories burned, and offers continuous heart rate monitoring. The swim-proof smartwatch includes GPS technology and provides an impressive battery life of up to 18 hours.



The Apple Watch 4 currently retails for $349, which makes the $199 price tag on the Series 3 extremely appealing. Walmart's summer sale ends on Sunday, so if you want to snag a discounted Apple Watch, then you should act fast.

Apple Watch deals:

Apple Watch 3 GPS, 38mm $279 $199 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $199. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the smartwatch that offers GPS technology and is available in a black or white sport band.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 42mm $309 $229 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $229. The series 3 smartwatch comes with a 42mm band and includes heart rate monitoring and GPS technology.

View Deal

If you want your smartwatch to include LTE connectivity, Walmart also has the Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular on sale for $299.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm $379 $299 at Walmart

Walmart has the Apple Watch 3 with Cellular on sale for $299. The Series 3 smartwatch comes in a black sport band with an aluminum Case and features LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even your iPhone is far away.

View Deal

You can learn more about series 3 smartwatch with our Apple Watch 3 review.