The Apple Watch 3 is in stock and on sale for $199 at Best Buy

If you've been searching for a cheap smartwatch deal, then you're in luck. Right now, Best Buy has the Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for just $199. That's an $80 discount and a fantastic price for a feature-rich smartwatch.

The Apple Watch 3 is packed with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected. The smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The swim-proof smartwatch will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected and features a breathing app to help with everyday stress. The Series 3 watch provides an 18-hour battery life and includes basic smartwatch features such as the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.



The all-new Apple Watch 5 currently retails for $399, which makes the $199 price tag on the Series 3 extremely appealing. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the smartwatch in stock, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

