The Apple Watch 3 hits lowest sale price ever ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Thanks to the recent release of the Apple Watch 6, you can snag the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale for just $169 just ahead of the Amazon Prime Day two-day event. That's a $110 discount and the best deal we've all year.



The retailer also has a rare $15 discount on the all-new Apple Watch Series 6, bringing the price down to $384.99.

The Apple Watch 3 is packed with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected. The smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The swim-proof smartwatch will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected and features a breathing app to help with everyday stress. The Series 3 watch provides an 18-hour battery life and includes basic smartwatch features such as the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.



As we've mentioned, the all-new Apple Watch 6 will set you back $384, which makes the $169 price tag on the Series 3 extremely attractive. We don't expect the price to drop any lower for Prime Day, so if you like this deal, you should take advantage today.

Pre-Prime Day Apple Watch deals:

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $169 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $169. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm smartwatch that features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS: $399 $384.99 at Amazon

You can score a rare $15 price cut on the all-new Apple Watch 6 at Amazon. The Series 6 smartwatch features blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and is available in the new Product Red, Navy, Pink, Black, or White sport band.

View Deal

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best Cheap Apple Watch prices and sales that are happening now.



TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.

If you're not in the US you'll find today's best deals for the Apple Watch below.