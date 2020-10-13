Tablet deals: don't miss Best Buy's $300 price cuts on Galaxy and Surface Pro devices

If you're on the hunt for tablet deals this Amazon Prime Day, do yourself a favor - don't buy that shiny new Amazon Fire device until you've seen today's rival tablet deals from Best Buy.

Prices start at just $99 for this cheap (but still awesome) Samsung Galaxy Tab A but there are excellent price cuts ranging all the way up to $330 off for this stunning Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $999 - with included black Type cover no less. That's one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen on this fantastic tablet come laptop hybrid, and, considering it's rocking a 256GB SSD and Core i5, it's an easy recommendation.

We also recommend checking out Best Buy's latest tablet deals on the rest of the excellent Galaxy Tab range. The next one up from the Tab A is the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, now retailing for just $249.99 - an awesome $100 saving on a fantastic mid-tier tablet. There are also some of the first-ever price cuts we've seen on the brand new Galaxy Tab S7 range, with both the standard model retailing for just $549.99 (was $649) and the Plus model retailing for just $749.99 (was $849) right now. Both these tablets are fresh of the presses, bundle in a ton of innovative features (plus handy S-Pen), and easily take on the best offerings from Apple, so definitely check them out.

Tablet deals at Best Buy - don't miss these sales

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (32GB): $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

For just $99, the Galaxy Tab A is an absolute steal, and the perfect alternative to the latest Amazon Fire devices that the rival retailer loves to push each prime day. With a vibrant 8-inch 1280 x 800 resolution display, quad-core processor and 13-hours of battery life, you've everything you need here for a great cheap tablet experience.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB): $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Or, you could spend just a little bit more and get a fantastic iPad rival in the form of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - now a whole $200 off at Best Buy. With an included S-Pen stylus and Android 10 OS, the Tab S6 isn't just great for browsing and streaming, it's also great for a whole range of productivity tasks too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

The newest addition to the Galaxy range, the Tab S7 looks to challenge any iPad Pro with its dizzying array of features and powerful components. A gorgeous AMOLED screen and included S-Pen are particular highlights here, and that $100 discount just makes this new tablet even better today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB): $849.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

That same $100 saving also applies to the Tab S7's bigger sibling - the Tab S7 Plus, which boasts a stunning 12.4-inch screen, currently the largest offered on a Samsung tablet. Subsequently, if you're looking for a fantastic tablet for sitting back and watching shows and movies, definitely check out this tablet deal at Best Buy today.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB): $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 on a baseline (but still awesome) specification Surface Pro 7 today at Best Buy. Included in this great tablet deal is a black Surface Cover, worth at least $100 by itself, allowing you to use this great little tablet as a laptop if you want that added flexibility.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (256GB): $1,329 $999 at Best Buy

Also on offer today at Best Buy is this absolutely stunning upgraded specification Surface Pro 7. With a 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor, you'll be getting the best of both the tablet and ultrabook worlds with this awesome hybrid. The black Type Cover is also included here so that saving is even better today.





