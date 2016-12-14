Surface Book and Surface Pro 4 are up for some tasty discounts

Microsoft is giving punters a 10% discount on certain Surface Book models and one of its Surface Pro 4 offerings, with the deals set to run up until the weekend.

The biggest saving here is on the Surface Book Core i7 with discrete GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Normally this model retails at £1,799, but with 10% knocked off, Microsoft is now selling it at £1,619.10 (come on guys – why not knock the 10p off?).

Alternatively, you can plump for the model down which is the same spec but with a Core i5 processor instead of the i7. That usually costs £1,599, but has now been reduced to £1,439.10.

Going Pro

If your budget won’t stretch to a Surface Book, then you’ll be pleased to hear that Microsoft has also discounted one of its more reasonably priced Surface Pro 4 hybrids.

We’re talking about the Intel Core m3 (Skylake) model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage, which normally runs to £749. With the current deal, you can now get this for £674.10 (just round it down already, Microsoft).

Note that these offers are valid until the end of Friday (December 16), and as ever, only while stocks last.

If you’re in the market for an Xbox as well as a convertible laptop, then note that Microsoft has another offer on the store currently – which you’ll see if you peruse the above links – giving a saving of £250 for those who buy a Surface Book with a selected Xbox One S console (note that the base model of the Surface Book isn’t part of this offer).