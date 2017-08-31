Strontium NITRO Plus Type-C USB 3.1 with transfer speed up to 150MB/s now available in India

Strontium Technology today launched the NITRO Plus On-The-Go (OTG) Type-C USB 3.1 Gen1 flash drive in India.

NITRO Plus promises to store and transfer data between new generation USB Type-C compatible devices at a speed of 100MB/s and 150MB/s respectively. The compatible devices include smartphones, tablets and PCs having a Type-C port.

Most of the devices launched in recent time come with a USB Type-C port, which is believed to be faster and efficient. And, if such devices are made, then there has to be the connectors for transferring data from them. Here comes the need of OTG USB drives which not only helps in transferring the data between OTG compatible devices but also stores the same. Their built-in storage capacity eliminates the need of microSD card slot by providing enough space to the users who faces storage issues in their mobile devices.

Strontium has launched similar devices in the past as well. This includes NITRO OTG USB 3.0 and NITRO Plus OTG USB 3.0 that allows fast transferring of data among OTG compatible devices using their dual micro-B and standard Type A USB 3.0 connectors.

Coming back to the Nitro Plus OTG Type-C USB 3.1, it comes in full zinc alloy body and has both USB Type-C (USB-C) & traditional USB-A connector which means it can connect with devices having USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 connection ports.

The device is available in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage capacities and is said to be priced at Rs 1599, Rs 2799 and Rs 4999 respectively. The company is also offering a five-year warranty on the same. The buyers will be able to grab this USB drive from all the retail stores including Amazon and Croma.