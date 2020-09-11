There's still time to grab fantastic AirPods and AirPods Pro deals this weekend

We saw AirPods deals hitting both the US and UK with some of the lowest prices around this week, and there's still time to grab your pair this weekend. With Amazon matching some record-leading offers from Verizon in the US and Laptops Direct offering up a winning £199 offer on the AirPods Pro in the UK, these are some excellent discounts.

The cheapest AirPods deal in the US is this $129.98 offer from Amazon (was $159). That's on the second generation standard charging version, coming down an extra few dollars to come within $1 of their all-time low price. However, you can score an even better AirPods deal with the wireless version. For just $30 more you get Qi charging included as well, with these buds coming in at just $154.98 this weekend (was $199). That's $15 cheaper than their usual $169 sales price, with an overall discount of $44.

However, if you're shopping for AirPods Pro deals, you'll also find that Amazon has snapped up the best price around. Matching an incredibly popular Verizon deal from earlier in the year, you can now pick up the premium ANC earbuds for just $219 right now.

Over in the UK, you'll find the above AirPods Pro offer brings the best value for money, but you can also find the cheapest AirPods available (the second generation standard charging version) available for £119.97 right now, with the wireless offering coming in at £158 at Amazon.

We're rounding up all these AirPods deals just below, but you'll find plenty more cheap AirPods prices available right here on TechRadar.

Today's best AirPods deals in the US

AirPods Pro: $249 $219.98 at Amazon

This $219.98 price on the AirPods Pro has stuck around this week, but we don't know how much longer it can hold on. It comes as Amazon matches Verizon's lowest price ever from a previous sale in August, so you're getting an excellent offer here.

AirPods 2nd generation with standard charging: $159 $129.98 at Amazon

We're used to seeing these standard 2nd generation AirPods available for $135, however this week's AirPods deals have cut them all the way down to $129.98. That's within $1 of their lowest price ever, though you can upgrade to the wireless charging version for less than $30 more this weekend.

AirPods 2nd generation with wireless charging: $199 $154.98 at Amazon

If you're looking to pack a little more tech into your AirPods, Amazon's offers also include the wireless-charging version of the second-generation buds. These are usually on sale for $169, however you can save an extra $15 right now.

Today's best AirPods deals in the UK

AirPods Pro: £249 £199.97 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct's winning AirPods Pro deals are still running this weekend, which means you can pick up the most recent Apple buds to hit the market for under £200. That's an excellent price on the standout headphones, complete with intelligent ANC.

AirPods 2019 (standard charging): £159 £119.97 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct is still beating Amazon on 2019 AirPods deals this week, undercutting the retail giant by £10 to bring us this £119.97 price tag. This is on the standard charging version, but if you're after wireless charging check out the offer below.

AirPods 2019 (wireless charging): £199 £158 at Amazon

Amazon does have Laptops Direct beat when it comes to wireless charging, however. You can pick up the Qi-compatible charging case version for £158 at Amazon right now, £41 off its usual £199 price and nearly £2 cheaper than Laptops Direct's £159.97 offer.

