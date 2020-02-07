Sony’s WH1000XM3 noise canceling headphones get a massive $130 price cut

If you're looking for a quality pair of noise-canceling headphones, then look no further than the Sony WH1000XM3. Lucky for you, Amazon currently has the wireless headphones on sale for $219.99. That's a $130 discount and the best price we've found for the top-rated headphones.



The Sony WH1000XM3 headphones claim to be the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, offering industry-leading digital noise cancellation technology. Whether you're traveling, walking, or in a busy office, the Sony headphones will adapt to the sounds around you and adjust background noise accordingly. The Bluetooth headphones also deliver powerful audio that can be easily controlled with the touch sensor. The Sony headphones provide up to 30-hours of battery life with quick charging if you need a fast recharge.



This specific deal is an Amazon Renewed product which means the headphones are pre-owned or refurbished and have been inspected and tested to work and look like new. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Sony headphones at this price, so you should take advantage of this fantastic deal while you can.

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones (Renewed): $349.99 $219.99 at Amazon

