Sony TV lineup 2018: here’s every Sony TV model we know about so far

There's no doubt in our minds, 2018 is going to be one the best yet for Sony. The company has followed up its excellent Sony Bravia A1E, with a new OLED for this year, and has already sent out review samples of the 2018 Sony Bravia X900F/XF90.

So what can you expect from the rest of this year's lineup? Expect the cheap-but-effective Sony XBR-X800F and XBR-X850F (XF80 and XF85 in the UK), and the HD/HDR-ready RS45 and W66F (WF66 in the UK).

It's a small lineup that only consists of six series, but it wouldn't surprise us in the least if Sony wasn't saving a series or two for later in the year.

For now, though, read on for a full look at the individual TV models, and an overview of the technology that Sony's using this year.

Sony 2018 TV technology

So far, it looks like 2018 isn't a massive step forward compared to what Sony offered last year. Although it teased a glimpse of the future with its X1 Ultimate processor at CES, the TVs it's shown off so far still use the company's existing X1 Extreme processor.

The good news is that the X1 Extreme appears to be making its way down the lineup to more of Sony's mid-range sets. Where you would have had to spring for the X930E to get the processor last year, this year it's dropped down to the equivalent of the X900E, the X900F.

Sony's X900F is the sole LCD Sony has shown off so far in 2018

It's a similar story elsewhere in the lineup. While the X900F doesn't have the same brightness as last year's X930E, it is 20% brighter than its own 2017 equivalent.

What we're seeing is a trickling down of technology from the high-end sets to the mid-range. It's not a massive step forward in the grand scheme of things, but if it continues across the rest of the range then it should mean that more of these high-end technologies make their way into the hands of ordinary consumers.

This trickle down is appreciated, but we'd be lying if we said we weren't hoping for an announcement of HDR10+ support, which Sony seems determined to echew in favor of increased Dolby Vision support.

In terms of software, all the 4K TVs we've seen so far are broadly comparable. All come equipped with Android N and YouView, although outside of the X900F there won't be any support for Dolby Vision.

Sony's AF8 features a redesigned stand that means it doesn't have to sit at an angle all the time

Sony 2018 TV Models

Sony Bravia A8F (available in 55- and 65-inch sizes)

US model numbers: XBR-55A8F, XBR-65A8F

UK model numbers: KD-55AF8, KD-65AF8

The A8F (known as the AF8 in the UK) is Sony's OLED TV for 2018. Unfortunately, not much has changed since last year's A1E. (The biggest change is the stand.) The new model can be stood up without slanting, takes up 84mm less depth on a TV cabinet, and sits 31mm closer to a wall when wall mounted.

Check out our hands on review of the AF8 for a full overview.

Sony Bravia X900F (available in 49-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch sizes)

US model numbers: XBR-49X900F, XBR-55X900F, XBR-65X900F, XBR-75X900F, XBR-85X900F

UK model numbers: KD-49XF9005, KD-55XF9005, KD-65XF9005, KD-75XF9005

The X900F (known as the XF90 in the UK) is the only LCD TV of Sony's that we've seen so far this year. It features a couple of enhancements over its equivalent from last year, the X900E. For one thing, it's now packing the X1 Extreme Processor, which you previously had to jump up to the X930F to get your hands on, and which should allow for better upscaling of SDR to HDR content. Local dimming has also been improved from XDR x5 to XDR x6, resulting in around 20% more brightness over last year's model.

Our X900F/XF90 review has a full rundown of all its enhancements.

Sony Bravia X850F (available in 43-, 49-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch sizes)

US model numbers: XBR-65X850F, XBR-75X850F, XBR-85X850F

UK model numbers: KD-43XF8505, KD-43XF8577, KD-43XF8796, KD-49XF8505, KD-49XF8577, KD-49XF8796, KD-55XF8505, KD-55XF8577, KD-55XF8796, KD-65XF8505, KD-65XF8796, KD-75XF8596, KD-85XF8596

The X850F (XF85 in the UK) is a step down from the X900F. It features a less precise edge-lit backlight (so don't expect the same clarity of HDR) and doesn't have the same X1 Extreme processor. It also won't be receiving Dolby Vision support via a software update. It does however have a 100Hz panel which will help with its reproduction of fast motion.

Don't miss our first look at the Sony Bravia X850F (XF85)!

Sony Bravia XF80 (available in 43-, 49-, 55-inch sizes)

US model numbers: No US models announced at the moment

UK model numbers: KD-43XF8096, KD-49XF8096, KD-55XF8096

The X800F (UK model number XF80) is a further step down. The main difference between this set and the XF85 is the lack of a 100Hz panel, but in all other respects its specs seem more or less comparable. It's still an edge-lit display, it's packing the same Android operating system as the rest of the 4K range, and it also doesn't have an X1 Extreme processor.

Here's our first look at the Sony Bravia XF80 Series

Sony WF6/W66F (available in 43- and 50-inch sizes)

US model numbers: No US models announced at the moment

UK model numbers: KDL-43WF660, KDL-43WF663, KDL-43WF665, KDL-50WF660, KDL-50WF663, KDL-50WF665

If you've got a hankering for an HDR-capable TV but aren't too keen on 4K, Sony's entry-level W66F (WF6 in the UK) is exactly what you've been looking for. New for this year is the addition of Sony's X-Reality Pro and Motionflow XR tech that should enable even better-looking images at an affordable price point.

Here's our first impression of the Sony WF6/W66F

Sony RF45 (available only in a 43-inch size)

US model numbers: No US models announced at the moment

UK model numbers: KDL-43RF450, KDL-43RF453, KDL-43RF455

Bringing up the rear of Sony's 2018 TV catalogue is the Sony RF45, a continuation of last year's ultra-successful RE4 series of screens. Like last year, you can expect an HD/HDR panel and zero smart functionality.