SNES Classic Mini back in stock on Nintendo Store

Update: Easy come easy go, the SNES Classic Mini has returned to being out of stock. Hopefully you managed to pick one up, but if not - better luck next time.

Since its release earlier this year the SNES Classic Mini has been notoriously hard to get hold of.

But today more stock of the retro console has appeared for sale on Nintendo's own store.

Although this has happened on Black Friday, the console doesn't appear to have been discounted, although Nintendo has included a USB power adapter, which wasn't previously included in the box.

You can grab the console for £79.99 at the Nintendo Store.