Sign up from $1.13 a month with 7 best VPN deals for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is here. "Black Friday who?" am I right? Traditionally, it's the big sale event to save on tech goods, and that also means it's the perfect time to get a discount on software.

Whether you're a VPN n00b or are looking to start a new subscription, we've got plenty of VPN Cyber Monday deals for you across some of our favorite services to recommend - seven, in fact.

PureVPN takes the award for the cheapest rate this Cyber Monday. Use our exclusive discount code Tech15 and sign up to its five year plan for the equivalent of $1.13 a month.

Alternatively, Surfshark, Private Internet Access, and CyberGhost are bringing their rates down by tagging on extra months to some of their long term plans.

The most well-known VPN on the market, NordVPN, also has given a 72% price cut to its 2-year plan, bringing it down to $3.29 a month.

And there's more where that came from, with three other fabulous VPN below offering exceptional Cyber Monday VPN deals. Act fast, though - while some of these prices may remain until the end of the year, many of these VPN providers will hike their prices back up before month end.

7 best Cyber Monday VPN deals in full:

TechRadar exclusive! PureVPN PureVPN TechRadar exclusive! PureVPN: 5-year plan | $1.13 a month | Code 'TECH15'

The hands down winner of the title of the 'best Cyber Monday VPN deal 2021', PureVPN has a remarkable price if you use the discount code TECH15 to bring the monthly rate down to essentially $1.13, paying a one-off $67.96.

Private Internet Access PIA: 3-year plan + 3 months FREE | $2.03 a month | Save 83%

Private Internet Access has been one of the most improved services that we've tested over the last year or so, boasting a huge 10k+ server list and always-improving UX on its apps. Pricing is a plus, too, with PIA throwing in an extra three months on three-year plans in its Cyber Monday VPN deal.

Surfshark: 2-year plan + 3 months FREE | $2.21 a month | Save 83% Surfshark: 2-year plan + 3 months FREE | $2.21 a month | Save 83%

Surfshark is pretty much ever-present in our cheap VPN guide, and - thanks to 3 months extra free on its two-year plan - it's now even cheaper for a limited time. Don't let the price fool you... Surfshark is delightfully easy to use and has unblocking skills that aren't matched by many of its competitors.

NordVPN NordVPN: 2-year plan | $3.29 a month | Save 72%

Probably the biggest name in the VPN game, NordVPN is a reliable candidate for dropping prices during Black Friday - and those savings are continuing into Cyber Monday. This year's seasonal offer brings the monthly price down to less than $3.30 - a great price for a powerful VPN that's able to provide excellent security and geo-unblocking capabilities.

CyberGhost VPN CyberGhost: 2- year plan + 3 months FREE | $2.17 per month | Save 83%

CyberGhost becomes a really affordable VPN if you're happy to put your eggs in its security basket for two years. Sign up for 24 months and in its Cyber Monday VPN deal it will chuck in an extra 3 for free, meaning that the effective cost comes down to a rather spectacular $2.17 / £1.57 per month.

IPVanish: 1-year plan | IPVanish: 1-year plan | $10.99 $2.62 a month | Save 76%

While IPVanish's official Black Friday and Cyber Monday VPN deal is running on a rare 2-year plan at $2.92 a month, for those who don't want to commit for as long can get an even better rate with its annual plan, working out as just $2.62 a month. That's just $31.49 for your first year. A great VPN, IPVanish's downfall is usually its steep prices and lack of choice when it comes to its plans. However, for Cyber Monday it's allowing you to subscribe and get an exceptional rate across annual and 2-year plans, too.