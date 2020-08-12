Save $100 on the Facebook Portal with this great deal

The Facebook Portal Gen 1 has had its price slashed to just $99 on Facebook in this cracking deal, knocking $100 off the smart camera. If you're looking for a device that lets you listen to music, check your front door or display your most cherished photos, this could be for you.

The Facebook Portal allows you to make video calls using WhatsApp and Messenger, and features a smart camera that automatically pans and zooms to keep up with the action, allowing you to move and talk freely while always staying in frame.

It also has Alexa built-in, which lets you stay in the know and keep up to date with your favorite sports team or the daily news. You can also use it to see who's knocking at the door if you have a Ring Video Camera 3, for example.

If privacy is a concern, the Facebook Portal's camera and microphone can easily be disable with a single tap, or you can block the camera lens with the included camera cover.

Both the black and white model are discounted in the deal, so you can choose the style that suits your home the best.

Facebook Portal Gen 1: $199 $99 at Facebook

