Save big on premium Alienware and Acer Predator gaming monitors this Prime Day

Acer Predator and Alienware gaming monitors hold some pretty high prices, but this week's Amazon Prime Day deals are serving up some excellent discounts on these top of the range panels right now.

The 27-inch Acer gaming monitor has dropped from $699.99 to $379.99, bringing it well into mid-range buying territory - and its lowest price yet. That's an excellent offer on a G-Sync compatible 144Hz display, but if you're really looking to push the boat out you can also save $350 on the 34-inch curved Alienware display.

There's a 3440x1440 resolution packed in here, with full G-Sync compatibility and a 120Hz refresh rate. That's a lot of value for a display dropping from $1,199 to $849 this week.

This is the cheapest we've ever seen these gaming monitors go, which means now's a fantastic time to invest in a new display.

We're rounding up all these Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals just below, but you'll find more offers from around the web further down the page as well.

Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals

Acer Predator XB271HU 27-inch gaming monitor: $699.99 $379.99 at Amazon

We're seeing a return to a record low Black Friday price on this Acer Predator gaming monitor. For just $379.99 you're picking up G-Sync compatibility, a 144Hz refresh rate and two 2W onboard speakers as well. That's a lot of power to pack into a sub-$400 price tag, so there's some stunning value in here.

View Deal

Alienware AW3420DW 34-inch curved gaming monitor: $1,199 $849.15 at Amazon

You're saving a massive $350 on this super premium Alienware gaming monitor. The curved widescreen IPS Nano color display offers up a 3440x1440 resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate with Nvidia G-Sync built straight in for an incredibly immersive experience. Amazon is returning this pricey display down to its lowest cost yet in time for this week's Prime Day deals as well.

View Deal

More cheap gaming monitor deals

You'll find plenty more cheap gaming monitor sales available right now, as well as a wealth of gaming laptop deals on offer this week too.