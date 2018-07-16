Save big on a Ring Video Doorbell and Chime bundle with limited time deal

The Ring Video Doorbell is one of the most useful pieces of smart home tech, and you can get one for £59 less than usual thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

A bundle of the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Chime is currently available for £149, instead of the normal price of £208.

This is the higher-end 1080p version of the video doorbell too, making it all the more attractive.

The doorbell hooks up wirelessly with the Chime add-on, which plays the actual doorbell sound in your house. You simply plug it into a socket.

One of these smart door gadgets is just as useful when you’re out, though. It lets you see, and talk to, any visitors using your phone, tablet or laptop. And you can watch a live view of what’s

happening at your front door whenever you like. Ring says the battery lasts for between six months and a year. And when it runs out of juice, you can simply recharge it like a phone battery.

It’s not just handy for your peace of mind. You can also use a Ring Video Doorbell to see if that courier really did knock on your door.

