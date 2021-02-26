Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals are offering their lowest prices yet this weekend

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals have been on the shelves for a while now, but the newest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has never dropped down to these prices before. Amazon is offering some excellent discounts on the Samsung smartwatches this weekend, and you'll find savings on both the 41mm and 43mm models.

Not only are these Samsung Galaxy Watch deals plummeting all the way down to their lowest prices ever this week, but it's a pretty long fall as well. We'd previously only seen the cheaper 41mm model sitting at $300 on sale, but right now you'll find the $399.99 smartwatch discounted to just $249.

That's a stunning price for a powerful smartwatch, but if you're after a little more screen space the larger 45mm model is also sitting at a record low price as well. This week's Samsung Galaxy smartwatch deals have put it at just $279.99 (was $429.99), whereas we'd only previously seen it dropping to $320 - even on Black Friday.

Meanwhile, over in the UK you'll find the the 45mm hitting its lowest price yet at just £319 (was £419).

These are some truly stunning Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, offering the very latest wearable tech from Samsung at some excellent low prices. We'd move fast, though, because we don't know how much longer these discounts can hold out.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm: $399.99 $249 at Amazon

Save $150 on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. This smaller 41mm model is currently sitting at its all-time low price, beating out the previous record by a full $50. That means it's an excellent time to grab the newest Samsung smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm: $429.99 $279 at Amazon

The 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has also plummeted in price today, with the previously $429.99 smartwatch dropping all the way down to $279.99. That's an excellent offer considering we hadn't seen this model drop below $320 before today.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm: £419 £319 at Amazon

If you're looking for a 45mm smartwatch, this Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has never been cheaper. A £100 saving takes us all the way down to a £319 sales price in this offer - an excellent discount considering this model had only reached £350 in previous sales.

